Met Office warn temperatures to plummet and flooding likely as freezing wintry blast hits Britain

Flooding and freezing is likely for the country. Picture: PA

The UK has been hit with weather warnings for England and Wales by The Met Office.

The weather has been up and down for Britain for the past few weeks (mostly down), and it'll continue to get colder over the next few weeks.

The Met Office have warned that temperatures are set to plunge into the minuses soon, with parts of Scotland seeing some snow on high points of the country.

Cold weather will cause chaos for parts of the UK. Picture: PA

They stated: "Rain will become prolonged and heavy at times during Sunday night and well into Monday across eastern Scotland, moving south into southeast Scotland during the day.

"15-25 mm of rain is expected widely, with the most exposed high ground seeing 40-60 mm.

"Strong east to northeasterly winds are also expected, particularly near coasts where gusts of 50 mph are likely during Monday afternoon."

And not only will we receive cold weather, but heavy rain is predicted for Thursday and Friday this week, with alerts and warnings issued across England and Wales by The Environment Agency and The Met Office.

Both of Wales' alerts are in the south. Picture: Gov

Wales has two alerts in place, with one situated in South Pembrokshire, where river levels in the River Ritec in the Salterns area of Tenby are likely to remain high for a number of days.

The other is by the River Thaw, where river levels remain stable but high throughout the River Thaw catchment.

A lot of England is currently littered with alerts, with 25 across the country today.

There is however, one warning - which is more serious - and it's at the River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill in the North East.

The other parts of England that are at risk are as follows: Combe Haven, Cuckmere

Parts of the UK are at risk of flooding. Picture: PA

River, Eastern Yar, Holderness Drain, Lower Avon and tributaries.

There'a slo Lower Frome and tributaries, Lower River Derwent, Lower River Soar in Leicestershire, Mid Bristol Avon Area, Minor Watercourses in North Kesteven, Rase and Upper Ancholme, River Churnet and River Tean.

The rest of the list is: River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock

River Leam and River Itchen

River Lugg south of Leominster

River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip

River Severn in Gloucestershire

River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade

River Thames and tributaries from Buscot Wick down to Kings Lock

River Thames and tributaries in the Oxford area

Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade

Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook

Upper Bristol Avon Area

Upper River Derwent

West Somerset Streams