School closures in the UK: Where to find if your child's school is closed
19 November 2024, 08:33 | Updated: 19 November 2024, 08:51
Get the latest information including links to school closures, weather, travel and event cancellations across the UK.
Listen to this article
Below we have a list of local council information to help find out if your school may be closed due to bad weather conditions.
-
Bedshordshire
-
Birmingham
-
Buckinghamshire
-
Cheshire
-
Cumbria
-
Devon and Cornwall
-
Dorset and Hampshire
-
East Anglia
-
East Midlands
-
East Sussex
-
Essex
-
Gloucestershire
-
Hertfordshire
- Hertfordshire County Council
- Broxbourne Borough Council
- Dacorum Borough Council
- East Hertfordshire District Council
- Hertsmere Borough Council
- North Hertfordshire District Council
- St Albans City & District Council
- Stevenage Borough Council
- Three Rivers District Council
- Watford Borough Council
- Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council
-
Kent
-
Lincolnshire
-
Liverpool
-
London
- City of London
- London Borough of Barking and Dagenham
- London Borough of Barnet
- London Borough of Bexley
- London Borough of Brent
- London Borough of Bromley
- London Borough of Camden
- London Borough of Croydon
- London Borough of Ealing
- London Borough of Enfield
- London Borough of Greenwich
- London Borough of Hackney
- London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
- London Borough of Haringey
- London Borough of Harrow
- London Borough of Havering
- London Borough of Hillingdon
- London Borough of Hounslow
- London Borough of Islington
- Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea
- Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames
- London Borough of Lambeth
- London Borough of Lewisham
- London Borough of Merton
- London Borough of Newham
- London Borough of Redbridge
- London Borough of Richmond upon Thames
- London Borough of Southwark
- London Borough of Sutton
- London Borough of Tower Hamlets
- London Borough of Waltham Forest
- London Borough of Wandsworth
- City of Westminster
-
Manchester
-
North East
-
North Wales
-
North West and North Wales
-
Northamptonshire
-
Oxfordshire
-
Scotland
- Aberdeen City Council
- Aberdeenshire Council
- Angus Council
- Argyll and Bute Council
- City of Edinburgh Council
- Clackmannanshire Council
- Dumfries and Galloway Council
- Dundee City Council
- East Ayrshire Council
- East Dunbartonshire Council
- East Lothian Council
- East Renfrewshire Council
- Falkirk Council
- Fife Council
- Glasgow City Council
- Highland Council
- Inverclyde Council
- Midlothian Council
- Moray Council
- Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles Council)
- North Ayrshire Council
- North Lanarkshire Council
- Orkney Islands Council
- Perth and Kinross Council
- Renfrewshire Council
- Scottish Borders Council
- Shetland Islands Council
- South Ayrshire Council
- South Lanarkshire Council
- Stirling Council
- West Dunbartonshire Council
- West Lothian Council
-
Somerset
-
South Wales
-
Surrey
-
Yorkshire