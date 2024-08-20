September UK weather forecast revealed as Brits hope for one last hit of summer

20 August 2024, 15:49 | Updated: 20 August 2024, 16:23

Bright blue skies and sunshine next to a little child putting her rain boots on
September's weather forecast is bringing sunshine and rain. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is September's weather going to be nice in the UK? Or will temperatures drop and autumn begin? Here's the Met Office's outlook for next month.

August 2024's weather certainly brought those summer vibes after a disappointing start in June and July - so what is the forecast for September?

With plenty of hot stints in the UK to celebrate this month, conditions and temperatures have taken a turn as we approach the August bank holiday weekend with blustery winds and heavy downpours of rain.

But as we get ready to welcome September, the one that signals the end of summer and beginning of autumn, will we get anymore summer sun and heatwaves? Or is it time to get cosy?

Here's what the UK weather forecast for next month is looking like as Brits hope for more heat and less rain.

Dark and moody clouds
September signals the end of the British summer as we approach autumn. Picture: Getty

What is the September weather forecast for the UK?

Of course, weather forecasts are forever changing, particularly when looking as far ahead as September.

As it stands, the Met Office outlook will please those living in the UK as it shows the first week or so will in fact, bring warm and dry temperatures.

It reads: "During the first week of September, a good deal of dry and settled weather is likely across the country. Some rain is possible at times, but for many areas conditions will probably be drier than average."

Other weather experts have agreed and believe a heatwave will hit the country just as kids return to school.

With a prediction of a five-day stint of 30C highs, Netweather's forecasts has said Friday the 30th of August is set to bring hot weather, with temperatures in the southeast of England reaching 29C. Saturday the 31st of August is expected to be even warmer, with the mercury possibly soaring to 30C.

While other areas in the UK will be slightly cooler, they too will be experiencing highs of around 26-29C.

London Bridge with a bright blue sky and sunshine
September will begin with a glorious heatwave according to experts. Picture: Getty

As we approach the second week of September, conditions are expected to cool slightly.

The Met Office said: "By the second week of September confidence for this settled weather continuing decreases. Instead, it is more likely that there will be a return to a mixture of weather types, with spells of wet weather interspersed with drier periods.

"After a generally warm start to September, temperatures will gradually revert to being be cooler in the northwest, and warm to average in the southeast."

