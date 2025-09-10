Snow to hit UK this week as icy chill causes temperatures to plummet

10 September 2025, 12:54

Meteorologists warned temperatures could drop rapidly by Sunday.
Meteorologists warned temperatures could drop rapidly by Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Weather map warns of blizzards in parts of Britain in the coming days as the elongated heatwave makes way for a significantly colder climate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Snow has been forecast across parts of the UK this week as meteorologists warn of an icy chill coming our way.

Rural and hilly areas could see a sprinkling of the white stuff in the coming days along with bracing rain and thunderstorms as the weather takes a wintry turn.

Temperatures are expected to plummet due to a band of low pressure arriving from the Atlantic, bringing showers and light blizzards.

Hail and thunder are also on the radar, meaning this summer's elongated heatwave is temporarily making way for the seasonal weather.

A dusting of snow could cover parts of the UK this week.
A dusting of snow could cover parts of the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

The snow won't be widespread and will likely fall in areas such as the Scottish Highlands, and places in close proximity to mountains.

Colder climates with highs on 6C are predicted across the northwest of the UK as the weekend approaches, despite highs of 22C in Essex on Tuesday.

Weather expert Jo Farrow hinted that snow is most likely on Sunday 14th September.

Although it won't cause any widespread disruption, she suggested that Brits should wrap up warm for the change in temperature.

Weather maps show the incoming area of low pressure.
Weather maps show the incoming area of low pressure. Picture: Ventusky

Netweather meteorologist Jo explained where the dusting is predicted to settle, writing on the organisation's website: "The forecast for Sunday might bring heavier rain and windy weather for Northern Ireland and Scotland. Just something to keep an eye on if you are travelling later in the weekend.

"A move around the UK might also bring a higher chance of seeing snow, especially if mountains and hills are nearby.

"The thunderstorm distribution could also change but some people like a lightning storm, others really don’t.

"You will need that waterproof coat as weather systems run in from the Atlantic, making Northern Ireland, NW England and Wales wetter parts of Britain.

"For those heading north, you might even need thermals in a few months."

Scotland will face plummeting temperatures.
Scotland will face plummeting temperatures. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office echoed the meteorologist's predictions with its long-range weather forecast, focusing mainly on the likelihood of showers from Sunday 14th September to Tuesday 23rd September.

"Generally unsettled with low pressure dominating much of the period," said the weather service.

"This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect most of the UK at times, hail and thunder possible.

"Potential for a deeper area of low pressure to run close to or into the UK later in the weekend bringing more widespread rain and strong winds or gales."

Flood alerts have already been issued this week in areas including South Cornwall and Pembrokeshire after a spell of heavy showers, with more rain predicted to fall.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ant & Dec didn't win at this year's NTAs

Ant & Dec don't win the Best Presenter award at the NTAs for the first time in 23 years

Showbiz

The MAFS UK start date has been confirmed

MAFS UK 2025 start date announced alongside schedule shake-up

Married at First Sight

Love Island Games 2 is officially returning to our TV screens in September

Love Island Games season 2 start date, cast and where to watch

Love Island

Oprah Winfrey has opened up about her weight loss

Oprah Winfrey shows off three-stone weight loss after Ozempic admission

Showbiz

JoJo gushed over Chris as she talked about marriage.

JoJo Siwa drops huge clue she's already planning wedding to Chris Hughes

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Prince William commented on his mischievous son Louis at a recent royal event.

Prince William reveals 'cheeky' Prince Louis loves to 'wind up' his siblings

Royals

Love Island's Millie Court has been getting over her heartbreak in the sunshine with her family

Love Island's Millie Court goes on a heartbreak holiday following Liam Reardon split

Love Island

Tommy Fury has received backlash following the race

Tommy Fury slammed after 'pushing' man during charity race

Showbiz

Stacey opened up about her fertility fears.

Stacey Solomon fears she's 'going through early menopause' age 35

Celebrities

Rumours are swirling around the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast.

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured line up so far

Love Island

Daisy May Cooper has spoken about her weight loss

Daisy May Cooper reveals 'secret' behind her dramatic weight loss

Showbiz

Shakira Khan has opened up about her connection with Harry Cooksley

Love Island's Shakira denies she and Harry are 'official' amid reports they are together

Showbiz

Love Island's Harry and Shakira dressed up for a wedding and in bed together with pies

Are Love Island 2025's Shakira and Harry still together?

Love Island

One of the most memorable scenes in Friends history is the "pivot" moment from Season 5, Episode 16, titled The One with the Cop.

The story behind Friends' famous "Pivot!" sofa scene

Showbiz

The Prince and Princess of Wales are swapping Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge in Windsor.

Prince William and Princess Kate's big changes to their new 'forever home' revealed

Royals

A woman applying roll on deodorant next to a woman who has suffered sore skin on her underarms

Mitchum 'truly sorry' after deodorant leaves customers with burns and blisters

MAFS UK will include a new feature

MAFS UK set for 'major shake-up' as new twist is brought in for season 10

Married at First Sight

Lewis Capaldi opened up about his emotional return to music.

Lewis Capaldi shares heartfelt message as he returns to music after mental health hiatus

Showbiz

Love Island's Lauren and Harrison didn't have the easiest start to their relationship

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Love Island

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed as brides and grooms are announced

Married at First Sight

Leona Lewis revealed what Bleeding Love means to her

Leona Lewis reveals real meaning behind hit song 'Bleeding Love'

Showbiz