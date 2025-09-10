Snow to hit UK this week as icy chill causes temperatures to plummet

Meteorologists warned temperatures could drop rapidly by Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Weather map warns of blizzards in parts of Britain in the coming days as the elongated heatwave makes way for a significantly colder climate.

Snow has been forecast across parts of the UK this week as meteorologists warn of an icy chill coming our way.

Rural and hilly areas could see a sprinkling of the white stuff in the coming days along with bracing rain and thunderstorms as the weather takes a wintry turn.

Temperatures are expected to plummet due to a band of low pressure arriving from the Atlantic, bringing showers and light blizzards.

Hail and thunder are also on the radar, meaning this summer's elongated heatwave is temporarily making way for the seasonal weather.

A dusting of snow could cover parts of the UK this week. Picture: Alamy

The snow won't be widespread and will likely fall in areas such as the Scottish Highlands, and places in close proximity to mountains.

Colder climates with highs on 6C are predicted across the northwest of the UK as the weekend approaches, despite highs of 22C in Essex on Tuesday.

Weather expert Jo Farrow hinted that snow is most likely on Sunday 14th September.

Although it won't cause any widespread disruption, she suggested that Brits should wrap up warm for the change in temperature.

Weather maps show the incoming area of low pressure. Picture: Ventusky

Netweather meteorologist Jo explained where the dusting is predicted to settle, writing on the organisation's website: "The forecast for Sunday might bring heavier rain and windy weather for Northern Ireland and Scotland. Just something to keep an eye on if you are travelling later in the weekend.

"A move around the UK might also bring a higher chance of seeing snow, especially if mountains and hills are nearby.

"The thunderstorm distribution could also change but some people like a lightning storm, others really don’t.

"You will need that waterproof coat as weather systems run in from the Atlantic, making Northern Ireland, NW England and Wales wetter parts of Britain.

"For those heading north, you might even need thermals in a few months."

Scotland will face plummeting temperatures. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office echoed the meteorologist's predictions with its long-range weather forecast, focusing mainly on the likelihood of showers from Sunday 14th September to Tuesday 23rd September.

"Generally unsettled with low pressure dominating much of the period," said the weather service.

"This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect most of the UK at times, hail and thunder possible.

"Potential for a deeper area of low pressure to run close to or into the UK later in the weekend bringing more widespread rain and strong winds or gales."

Flood alerts have already been issued this week in areas including South Cornwall and Pembrokeshire after a spell of heavy showers, with more rain predicted to fall.