UK Weather: Will it snow this year? Latest Office forecast revealed

Snow may be arriving in the UK very soon. Picture: Getty/Alamy/WX Charts

By Hope Wilson

Will it snow this year and what is the latest Met Office forecast? Here is everything you need to know.

With rumours of a wintry blizzard heading our way and a 'blanket of snow' enveloping the UK this November, the Met Office have now given their verdict on when the snowfall will arrive.

While we've experienced some gloomy weather already this month, WX Charts have predicted that there could be 18-inches of snow arriving in Scotland and Northern England on Saturday November 23rd.

As temperatures continue to dip, the Met Office have now broken their silence over this claim and have even suggested we could see some snowfall this weekend on Sunday November 17th.

WX Charts have suggested there could be up to 18-inches of snow this November. Picture: WX Charts

When is it going to snow?

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mark Sidaway has given his verdict on when it's going to snow, suggesting that Sunday November 17th could be the first day of snowfall.

Mr Sidaway said: "The high pressure that has been responsible for the mainly dry weather through much of this week will retrogress into the Atlantic as we get towards the weekend. This will gradually introduce more unsettled weather, initially in the north from Friday but more widely from Sunday."

He continued: "In addition to this increased rainfall, which could be heavy at times on Sunday, temperatures will also drop, especially for those in Scotland, as a northerly airflow develops, bringing colder Arctic air to some northern areas.

"This shift does introduce the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard. There is a lot of uncertainty by Sunday, but there remain a number of scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds. Warnings for winter hazards are possible later in the weekend, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest forecast."

Snow may be on its way to the UK. Picture: Getty

The Met Office long-range forecast from the 17th of November to the 26th of November states: "Turning more unsettled and significantly colder as we head into the weekend with rain or showers for most regions.

"The heaviest and most frequent spells of rain are most likely in the north where they are likely to turn wintry, especially to the hills of Scotland, but perhaps also to lower levels in the far north as colder air digs south.

"The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall affecting more populated areas at this stage however remains low. Less certainty for the south but even here there is a chance of some more organised rain, and potentially some hill snow.

"Often windy, with a chance of gales at times, especially in the north and east. Temperatures falling below average and feeling particularly cold in the strong winds."

Wintery conditions are expected in November. Picture: Getty

The end of November and beginning of December appears to be unsettled, with the Met Office forecasting: "Signals vary in prevailing weather patterns through this period but likely more unsettled and colder than during early November for the start of the period.

"There is a greater chance of more mobile weather patterns which would see Atlantic systems periodically move across the country. These bringing some wetter and windier interludes followed by drier periods and with the colder air in situ a greater risk of some snow, especially for hills of the north.

"A trend toward less mobile weather or more settled conditions is favoured into December, although some wetter and windier interludes remain likely at times. Temperatures also trending closer to average, especially in the south."