When and where will Storm Amy hit? Met Office UK weather forecast revealed

The Met Office have revealed their forecast for the week. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The Met Office have given their verdict on Storm Amy as strong winds and heavy rain forecast.

Storm Amy may be hitting the UK this week, as heavy showers and strong winds are expected to rock the country.

After months of heatwaves, the weather is set to take a turn as we head into autumn as Storm Amy may follow in the footsteps of her predecessor Storm Erin last month.

Now the Met Office have revealed their forecast for this weekend, stating that "widespread heavy rain and strong winds" will hit the north of the country.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tom Crabtree said: "We are keeping an eye on a deepening area of low-pressure which will develop over the North Atlantic during the coming days and might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday."

Heavy rain may hit the UK this week. Picture: Getty

They added: "At present, it’s too early to say the precise impact this might have on the weather, but it’s likely to bring widespread heavy rain and strong winds, most probably to the north of the UK.

"We are closely monitoring what the various computer models are suggesting and will keep people updated as our forecasts evolve over the next few days."

The current forecast for Friday to Sunday states: "Remaining changeable with sunny spells and blustery showers, these frequent and occasionally heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. More persistent rain likely arriving on Sunday. Feeling cool."

The Met Office show a jet stream heading to the UK. Picture: Met Office

Whilst the Met Office long-range forecast for September 14 – September 23 predicts: "Generally unsettled with low pressure dominating much of the period. This will mean showers or longer spells of rain will affect most of the UK at times, hail and thunder possible.

"Potential for a deeper area of low pressure to run close to or into the UK later in the weekend bringing more widespread rain and strong winds or gales. Further rain, showers and strong winds likely into next week. However later in the period, there may be some spells of drier weather that develop, especially towards the south, with more in the way of sunshine.

"Temperatures will likely be close to average or slightly below overall, but may rise above at times in drier, sunnier spells."

Storm Amy may hit the UK in days. Picture: Alamy

The prediction for September 24 – October 8 says: "This period is likely to be changeable. Areas of low pressure are likely at times, especially towards the north of the UK.

"These will bring spells of rain and showers, some of which are likely to be heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, and some windy conditions, especially if any deep lows form. Some drier, more settled spells are also likely, especially towards the south, perhaps more particularly early in the period when higher pressure may be more dominant.

"Temperatures are likely to be close to or a little above average overall, although chilly nights with some fog patches are possible when and where skies are clear and winds light."