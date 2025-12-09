Storm Bram map reveals where 'dangerous' 90mph winds and deepwater floods will hit

Here's where and when Storm Bram will hurl through the UK.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across the UK. Picture: Alamy/X

By Claire Blackmore

Experts are telling Brits to pack emergency flood kits ahead of the wet weather storming towards the UK.

Storm Bram is swirling over parts of the UK right now, causing heavy downpours and strong winds of up to 90mph as it picks up momentum.

The Met Office has issued a 'danger to life' alert in Wales and southwest England as up to nine hours of rainfall is expected to cause devastating floods.

Rain and wind threats scatter the UK, with yellow and amber warnings preparing Brits for power cuts and potential damage to buildings and homes.

The weather service has also highlighted that fast-flowing, deep floodwater could spark unsafe conditions for residents in high-risk areas.

#StormBram has been named by @MetEireann and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Monday and through Tuesday #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/i3sH3132wc — Met Office (@metoffice) December 8, 2025

Forecasters have suggested people pack emergency flood kits, including warm, waterproof clothing, blankets, food, water, first aid supplies, a torch, spare batteries, prescription medicine and crucial documents, incase the worst happens.

Natural Resources Wales’s Duty Tactical Manager, Charlotte Morgan, said: "We’re urging people to be vigilant and to make preparations for potential flooding now. You can check if you live in an area at risk of flooding on our website and sign up for our free flood warning service.

"We also want to remind people to keep away from swollen riverbanks and not to drive or walk through flood waters as you don’t know what lies beneath.

"If flooding is forecast in your area, we want to make sure people are doing all they can to keep themselves safe. Think about preparing a flood kit with any important documents and medication, moving your car to higher ground and moving treasured possessions upstairs or to a higher place."

Amber and Yellow alerts cover most of the country. Picture: Met Office

The blustery chaos caused by Storm Bram is expected to run all the way through until Wednesday night, but some alerts are only in place until Tuesday afternoon.

Devon, Cornwall and West Wales on are on high alert for rain until 2pm today, with the wind warning stretching out until 4pm.

Northwest England's rain warning runs from midnight through until 3pm today.

Northern Ireland, north England and all of Scotland's yellow and amber alerts spill over into Wednesday 10th December though, with the last one expiring at 10pm.

Meteorologists have predicted around 100mm of rainfall in the wettest areas of the UK, with at least 50mm to 75mm expected across most of the warning spots.

Experts are also forecasting gales 'in excess of 90mph' off the coast of Northern Ireland and northwest Scotland on Tuesday evening.

"Storm Bram will bring a spell of very strong and disruptive winds to northwest Scotland on Tuesday night," the Met Office stated.

"There is potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"Roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights. Power cuts could occur and affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Damage to buildings and homes is possible, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down. Flying debris could result in a danger to life."

Winds in excess of 90mph have been forecast in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Met Office Chief Forecaster, Dan Suri, added: "Storm Bram will bring a very wet and windy spell of weather, with very strong winds and further heavy rain which falling over saturated ground, could cause flooding impacts.

"Within the Amber wind warning over northwest Scotland, gusts of up to 90 mph could be recorded. More widely, gusts of 50-60 mph, and perhaps 70 mph in a few spots, are expected across Wales, southwest England and Northern Ireland.

"Rain is an additional impact from Storm Bram, with the possibility of 100mm over higher ground in the south of Wales and parts of Devon. This could require updates to warnings, so it’s important to stay up to date with the forecast in your area, as well as any flood warnings from your local environment agency."

Experts have told residents to pack emergency flood kits. Picture: Alamy

Thursday will be drier for much of the country as Storm Bram passes through, but there will still be a high possibility of frost, drizzle and strong winds moving further north.