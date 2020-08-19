Storm Ellen UK: When and where will Storm Ellen hit and how can I track it?

19 August 2020, 16:14

The Met Office named Storm Ellen this week as wet and windy weather is expected
The Met Office named Storm Ellen this week as wet and windy weather is expected. Picture: Getty/Met Office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Storm Ellen is set to bring wet and windy conditions to the UK, but where will it hit?

This week, on Tuesday evening, the Met Office named Storm Ellen as it is set to sweep across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Storm Ellen is expected to bring wet and windy conditions to parts of the UK, bringing contrasting weather to the heatwave we saw earlier this month.

The Met Office have warned Storm Ellen will be heading across Ireland and parts of Wales and western England.

Northern Ireland should expect to see gusts of 65mph, while Wales and the west of England could see up to 70mph wind gusts
Northern Ireland should expect to see gusts of 65mph, while Wales and the west of England could see up to 70mph wind gusts. Picture: Getty

Northern Ireland should expect to see gusts of 65mph, while Wales and the west of England could see up to 70mph wind gusts, mainly around coasts and hills.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale explained that following the hot and thundery weather we have seen this week, there will be a "significant change" to "very unsettled conditions for August".

He continued that we will see an "unseasonal" spell of strong winds for the rest of the week.

He added: "Uncertainty remains high in the intensity of these systems at this point, but we are confident in the change to a spell of much windier weather.

"Tropical air associated with a decayed tropical cyclone is being drawn towards the UK, and the marked contrast between this warm and moist air with normal North Atlantic airmasses can lead to a very vigorous system.”

If you're looking to track Storm Ellen, the Met Office currently have the expected path of the storm mapped out.

Keep an eye out on the Met Office twitter page for updates on the journey of Storm Ellen.

