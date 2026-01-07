Storm Goretti map reveals where and when heavy snow and ice will deep-freeze UK

7 January 2026, 15:54

Snow, ice and wind warnings have been issued by the Met Office.
Snow, ice and wind warnings have been issued by the Met Office. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Claire Blackmore

As the icy cold snap sends chills across the UK, we look at where and when Storm Goretti will hit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fresh weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office today as the first storm of 2026 swirls closer to the UK.

Heavy snow, black ice and biting conditions are expected to deep-freeze many parts of the country in the coming days, wreaking havoc and causing 'danger to life'.

Strong winds will also arrive by Thursday, with forecasters flagging cold spots and worst affected areas, which could be hit with travel disruption, flooding and deadly debris.

Here's everything you need to know about Storm Goretti, from when and where it is going to chill-blast Britain, to why it has been given its unique name.

Most of the UK will be affected by Storm Goretti.
Most of the UK will be affected by Storm Goretti. Picture: Alamy

Where is Storm Goretti going to hit?

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place for most of the UK from Wednesday morning due to an Artic blast that has sparked yet another cold snap.

Storm Goretti's freezing conditions are set to ramp up tonight and continue towards the end of the working week as experts issue yellow ice warnings across Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England.

Snow is set to blanket most of England and Wales, with amber warnings in place due to "dangerous conditions" in the Midlands, south-west England, Wales and Yorkshire.

While Wales can also expect lashings of rain, which will likely cause flooding in the south-west of the country.

The East Midlands, east England and Yorkshire are also on the yellow alert list for rain.

London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales are to brace for biting winds, while south-west England has been prepped with an amber warning for "exceptionally strong" gales.

When is Storm Goretti going to hit?

Weather warnings for Storm Goretti covered most of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland until 10am on Wednesday morning, but more have been issued later this week.

Wintry showers, strong winds, snow and ice are expected Thursday too, with the Met Office putting in place two amber and four yellow alerts that day.

Forecasters are predicting the worst conditions from 6pm on 8th January, bringing snow of up to 20cm in some locations.

Going into Friday, there are warnings in place from 3pm until midnight, particularly across the south west of England.

An amber warning for heavy snow will cover parts of Wales, the Midlands and South Yorkshire from 8pm on Thursday and run until 9am on Friday.

Gales of up to 90mph could hit parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly late on Thursday night as an amber wind weather warning blankets the coastal area from 5pm until 11pm.

Northern Ireland's ice warning runs from midnight Wednesday to 10am Thursday, and in Scotland until midday on Thursday.

The Midlands and Wales' yellow snow alert will remain in place until midday on Friday, while the amber cold health alerts for all of England run until Friday at 10am.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "As the colder weather sets in, it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

"The forecast temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions."

Travel disruption across roads, rail, air and sea are all expected.
Travel disruption across roads, rail, air and sea are all expected. Picture: Alamy

Why is it called Storm Goretti?

Storm Goretti was given its unique name by Meteo France due to the fact that France will likely be worst-hit by the snowstorm.

Its name isn't hugely significant in French language, but Goretti (Maria Teresa Goretti) is an Italian saint within the Catholic church.

