Today's sunny weather to end as Hurricane Lorenzo hits UK with 65mph wind and rain tomorrow

The weather will take a turn for the worse. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

We shouldn't be fooled by the temporarily great weather today as things will take a turn sooner than expected.

As predicted, Hurricane Tornado wil batter Britain as of tomorrow, warn the Met Office.

The tropical hurricane has already been doing some damage abroad but has been making its way over the UK and we'll be receiving its 65mph winds and torrential rain off its tail.

Today is a sunny day across Britain which could give some false hope for a week of great weather, but we've been warned by forecasters that it isn't the case at all.

Today will be dry and sunny, but Thursday and Friday will bring wet, windy weather with lows of -2C in some parts of Britain.

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts and warnings across the country over the next few days because of the upcoming weather, so people need to be prepared.

Hurricane Lorenzo is heading across the North Atlantic to us now. Picture: Getty

Hurricane Lorenzo's current position in the ocean. Picture: Google

Yesterday afternoon and evening, the UK was slammed with biblical rainfall, which caused flooding and all-around chaos across Britain.

Things have now cleared up, but according to Aidan McGivern, a Met Office meteorologist: "Compared to the recent grey, wet starts that many places have seen it's going to be a largely sunny start and a fine day to come.

"And for Thursday as well as for much of the day it will be fine, but later on Thursday it will turn wet and windy and it is because of Hurricane Lorenzo."

England has over 150 warnings and alerts in place right now. Picture: The Environment Agency

Wales will also be hit by awful weather. Picture: Gov

Over 150 warning have been issued across England today, with dozens more across he entirety of Wales.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said of Lorenzo's power: "This could lead to the potential for flash flooding quite quickly."

Meteorologist Luke Miall added: "We could see some local quite torrential downpours and a risk of surface water flooding."