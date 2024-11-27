UK to be gripped by 60 hours of snow as Artic blast expected

There has been snow forecast in the coming weeks. Picture: WX Charts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

There may be a snow storm on its way as the UK is set to experience snowy weather in the coming weeks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK is set to be battered by 60 hours of snow in December, with forecasters predicting an Arctic blast could be heading our way.

So far this month we've seen freezing temperatures and plenty of snow, causing schools across the country to close. Now after Storm Bert and Storm Conall, the weather is set to turn again, with more snow predicted.

According to weather maps from WX Charts, snow is expected to begin on December 9th in western Scotland, moving to Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of Cumbria and Lancashire by midnight on December 10th. The frosty conditions will then return to the west of Scotland on December 11th, with the snow expected to have cleared by 6am.

Netweather's forecast for December suggests that the weather will become unsettled in the coming weeks, with the risk of a mid-Atlantic ridge forming, meaning the UK could experience an Arctic blast once again.

There may be snow showers next week. Picture: Alamy

The Netweather forecast reveals: "This means that there could be snow for some, particularly on high ground and in the north. Overall, the weather during this period is expected to be more unsettled, but not particularly wet, with high pressure often quite close to the south and/or west of the British Isles."

However the Met Office have a different outlook on what December's weather will bring.

There could be some snow headed to the UK in December. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office forecast for December 1st to December 10th states: "Starting mainly unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain for many parts of the UK.

"It will also be quite windy, especially towards the north and west. It will be mild, although the strong winds will make it feel rather cold. High pressure then looks like building close to or over the UK through early December.

"This will result in drier but also probably generally slightly cooler conditions, and increase the risk of overnight frost and fog. The largely dry, settled theme is likely to be punctuated by brief unsettled and milder spells though, with areas of low pressure crossing the UK, bringing some spells of wind and rain.

"Temperatures overall generally near average, but rather cold where any fog persists."

The Met Office suggest there may be snow in late December. Picture: Alamy

Their forecast for December 11th to December 25th reads: "The start of this period looks like being largely settled, with high pressure close to if not over the UK.

"However, towards mid-December, there are signs that it will become less settled with west or northwesterly types preferred. These will bring some wetter and windier spells with a risk of some snow, especially for hills in the north.

"These conditions may prevail into late December, although drier, more settled spells may also affect the UK at times, these probably more likely towards the south. Temperatures generally close to average through the period."