UK to be gripped by 60 hours of snow as Artic blast expected

27 November 2024, 10:46

There has been snow forecast in the coming weeks
There has been snow forecast in the coming weeks. Picture: WX Charts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

There may be a snow storm on its way as the UK is set to experience snowy weather in the coming weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK is set to be battered by 60 hours of snow in December, with forecasters predicting an Arctic blast could be heading our way.

So far this month we've seen freezing temperatures and plenty of snow, causing schools across the country to close. Now after Storm Bert and Storm Conall, the weather is set to turn again, with more snow predicted.

According to weather maps from WX Charts, snow is expected to begin on December 9th in western Scotland, moving to Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of Cumbria and Lancashire by midnight on December 10th. The frosty conditions will then return to the west of Scotland on December 11th, with the snow expected to have cleared by 6am.

Netweather's forecast for December suggests that the weather will become unsettled in the coming weeks, with the risk of a mid-Atlantic ridge forming, meaning the UK could experience an Arctic blast once again.

Car driving in snow
There may be snow showers next week. Picture: Alamy

The Netweather forecast reveals: "This means that there could be snow for some, particularly on high ground and in the north. Overall, the weather during this period is expected to be more unsettled, but not particularly wet, with high pressure often quite close to the south and/or west of the British Isles."

However the Met Office have a different outlook on what December's weather will bring.

People sledging in snow
There could be some snow headed to the UK in December. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office forecast for December 1st to December 10th states: "Starting mainly unsettled, with showers or longer spells of rain for many parts of the UK.

"It will also be quite windy, especially towards the north and west. It will be mild, although the strong winds will make it feel rather cold. High pressure then looks like building close to or over the UK through early December.

"This will result in drier but also probably generally slightly cooler conditions, and increase the risk of overnight frost and fog. The largely dry, settled theme is likely to be punctuated by brief unsettled and milder spells though, with areas of low pressure crossing the UK, bringing some spells of wind and rain.

"Temperatures overall generally near average, but rather cold where any fog persists."

Snow shown in the UK
The Met Office suggest there may be snow in late December. Picture: Alamy

Their forecast for December 11th to December 25th reads: "The start of this period looks like being largely settled, with high pressure close to if not over the UK.

"However, towards mid-December, there are signs that it will become less settled with west or northwesterly types preferred. These will bring some wetter and windier spells with a risk of some snow, especially for hills in the north.

"These conditions may prevail into late December, although drier, more settled spells may also affect the UK at times, these probably more likely towards the south. Temperatures generally close to average through the period."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wicked easter eggs have been revealed

Wicked easter eggs revealed: Every hidden message you missed

Showbiz

Fans believe Tulisa and Alan may get together

I'm A Celebrity fans convinced of jungle romance between Tulisa and Alan

I'm A Celebrity

Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus are bringing a great collection of new Christmas movies for 2024

10 new festive Christmas movies you don't want to miss in 2024

TV & Movies

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme

Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

Trending on Heart

Bank holiday days in 2025 are all confirmed

Is there going to be an extra bank holiday in 2025?

Lifestyle

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have four children together

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's lookalike kids names, ages and pictures revealed

Showbiz

Who is the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow in Wicked?

Who are Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion in Wicked? Original identities revealed

Showbiz

What does 'holding space' mean?

What does 'holding space' mean? Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'Defying Gravity' interview explained

Showbiz

Davina McCall recovering in bed and wearing her glasses at home

What happened to Davina McCall? TV presenter reveals health latest

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran's new song Under The Tree

Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained

Showbiz

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, prices, venues and dates revealed

Showbiz

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

Showbiz

I'm A Celeb will start voting people off show

When do they start voting people off I'm A Celebrity?

I'm A Celebrity

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Showbiz

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall: TV presenter's age, partner, ex-husband and children revealed

Showbiz

GK Barry's girlfriend Ella Rutherford is a famous sports star

Who is GK Barry's girlfriend? Her relationship with Ella Rutherford revealed

Showbiz

Barry McGuigan ruffled Jane Moore's feathers on I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity fans convinced Jane Moore is causing camp tension for specific reason

I'm A Celebrity

Davina McCall has opened up about her recent surgery

Davina McCall gives emotional update after brain tumour surgery

Showbiz

Bob Geldof is celebrating 40 years of Band Aid

Bob Geldof looks back at 40 years of Band Aid as new version is released

Showbiz