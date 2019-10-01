UK weather: Met Office issues 'danger to life' warning as Britain braces for two weeks' worth of rain in less than an hour

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Picture: Met Office/Getty

By Naomi Bartram

A severe weather warning for heavy rain has been put in place across most of the UK.

The Met Office has warned up to two weeks of rain could fall in just two hours today.

A band of torrential rain and hail sweeping across the UK has triggered "danger to life" warnings with more than 200 flood alerts.

And a "precautionary evacuation notice" has even been issued for parts of west Norfolk, including Hunstanton, Heacham and Snettisham.

The Environment Agency said a high tide in these areas this morning combined with predicted force six north-westerly winds could result in flooding in the area.

"People should leave caravans and properties in the area between the hours of 7am and 10am on Tuesday 1 October and not return until it is safe to do so," said the agency.

"They are also urged to take with them any medication, pets and anything urgent that they may require over the next 48 hours."

A spokesperson has since confirmed the advisory notice applies to around 3,000 properties, mostly caravans, which about 20% are currently occupied.

The Met Office has also issued a severe yellow weather warning for heavy rain across many other parts of Wales, southern England, the Midlands, East Anglia and parts of Scotland.

Up until now, 81 "immediate action required" flood warnings and 194 "flooding is possible" alerts had been issued by the EA.

Brits in the most affected areas have been warned there is a "small chance" that floods could cause damage to homes, power cuts and pose a "danger to life".

Travel chaos is also expected as experts warn severe disruption for drivers, public transport and other services.

This comes after it was revealed 60mph winds may batter the UK towards the end of the week, with Hurricane Lorenzo making its way across the Atlantic.

Lorenzo was recorded with winds of up to 155mph last week, which makes it the strongest storm to make it so far east in the Atlantic.

It has now weakened to around 105mph as it nears The Azores, and it’s unclear what effect it will have on the UK.