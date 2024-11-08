UK Weather: Why has it been so cloudy? Anticyclonic Gloom explained

8 November 2024, 17:09

UK weather has featured an anticyclonic gloom
UK weather has featured an anticyclonic gloom. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

What is an Anticyclonic Gloom and why has it been so cloudy this November?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With autumn in full force, November hasn't seen the nicest of weather so far, as much of the UK has been shrouded in cloud for the past week.

Following a chilly summer and temperatures continuing to plummet in October, seeing glimpses of sunshine seems few and far between.

With the sun nowhere in sight and with word of 'Anticyclonic Gloom' covering the country, many of us have been wondering what has caused this weather phenomenon.

What is an Anticyclonic Gloom and why has it been so cloudy this November? Here is the latest Met Office forecast.

Cloudy weather has enveloped the UK
Cloudy weather has enveloped the UK. Picture: Getty

Why has it been so cloudy?

For the past week the UK has been covered in cloud and this is due to a phenomenon named Anticyclonic Gloom.

The Met Office weather forecast for the future suggests that these cloudy conditions will continue into the rest of November.

What is an Anticyclonic Gloom?

The Met Office have revealed that Anticyclonic Gloom can occur when "high pressure traps a layer of moisture near to the earth's surface, bringing a prolonged period of dull and cloudy weather, with mist and fog also possible."

November weather has been chilly so far
November weather has been chilly so far. Picture: Getty

The weather forecast for the weekend of Saturday the 9th of November and Sunday the 10th of November suggests the dull conditions will continue.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: "Into the weekend, well, we still have high pressure sitting to the east of us and the jet stream pushing way up to the north. But out in the Atlantic things are changing - the jet stream is coming more east to west and it is trying to shunt some weather fronts towards us.

"The first couple will kind of just fizzle out, bringing a bit more cloud and a few spots of rain into the west. But the jet stream does look likely to pick up an area of low pressure, but instead of whizzing it across the UK it's going to nudge it up to the north.

"This weather front though will bring perhaps a little bit more in the of rain as it crosses the country during the second half of the weekend."

The cloud conditions have spread across the UK
The cloud conditions have spread across the UK. Picture: Alamy

In the Met Office forecast for the 11th of November to the 20th of November, the forecaster states: "Early next week will see a good deal of dry, settled weather as high pressure builds across the UK.

"However, after a bright start, increasingly cloudy conditions are likely to develop by midweek, with patchy drizzle possible at times. Some fog is also possible, slow to clear.

"Later next week, it looks like turning more unsettled for a time, with some rain or showers, particularly towards the east. After a possible brief drier spell next weekend, it may become largely unsettled during the following week.

"Winds will be mainly light for many parts early next week, but breezier conditions seem likely to develop from later next week. Temperatures will be near or a little above average at first, but will tend to drop a little below average later."

