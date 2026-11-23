UK prepares for 'early arrival of winter' with snow and freezing temperatures forecast

The UK will experience winter early in 2026 with forecasts of snow and ice. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is it going to snow in the UK this week? And where? Here's the latest Met Office forecast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The weather has taken a drastic turn in recent days with temperatures plummeting to low single figures with much of the country even waking up to ice and frost.

With days left until the meteorological winter begins on December 1st, climate experts have revealed the season has definitely come early as freezing conditions and even the chance of snow is being predicted.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan told the Independent: "We’ve got one more week of meteorological autumn to go but winter will be making somewhat of an early arrival for some of us through the week ahead.

"It’s all courtesy of a large area of high pressure sitting to the north-east of the UK across Scandinavia trying to bring in this much colder eastly flow."

London and most of the UK have experienced freezing temperatures this weekend. Picture: Getty

He added that another "milder system" was on the west and it would be case of "which of those two air masses win through the week ahead".

It's likely most of the UK will remain on the cold side in the upcoming week, with snow forecast for higher grounds in the North.

Looking ahead to the end of the month and into the official start of winter, conditions look set to remain cold as the Met Office predicts: "Through the rest of November and into early December, the UK will remain under the competing influence of high pressure extending across the country from the northeast and Atlantic weather systems attempting to arrive from the west or southwest.

"Western and southwestern parts of the UK are likely to see the most frequent and heaviest spells of rain. Conditions in the north and east are likely to be drier though still with some rain at times.

"This pattern means temperatures will often be below average with any milder interludes most probable in the southwest. Snow is also likely at times across parts of the UK, most likely over northern hills."

Met Office experts have said temperatures will be colder than average for this time of year. Picture: Getty

Temperatures for around this time of year are typically 6-10degrees celsius but parts of the UK are seeing those figures fall into the minuses already.

The UK recorded its coldest night since January last week, with a low of minus 10.6C at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.

Read more: