UK weather: Exact dates 'twin September heatwaves' could send temperatures soaring

A 'twin heatwave' may be hitting the UK soon. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

September has got off to a rainy start, however we could be seeing a heatwave coming very soon.

A 'twin heatwave' may be on its way this September according to Exacta Weather, with temperatures topping 20C in some areas.

The forecaster has suggested a 'heat surge' will hit the UK from Wednesday the 4th of September and continue into next week, bringing sizzling heat to our shores.

This comes after WX Charts predicted similar weather, with highs of 29C in certain locations, as we see one last hit of summer before autumn begins.

Exacta Weather state: "A major area of high pressure and rising temperatures will now start to work in across the UK and Ireland throughout tomorrow and over the next several days."

We could see a 'heat surge' in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

They continue: "Initially the temperatures will begin to become warm to hot across large parts of the country, and by Friday we could easily see temperatures in the mid to high 20s developing across some large swathes of the country at the very least, particularly in parts of north west, central, southern England, Wales, and to the west of Scotland.

"Parts of Ireland will also see maximum temperatures in at least the low to mid-20s or higher developing.

"This overall pattern will persist for at least several days and up to the mid part of next week with varying hot to warm temperatures for most, and temperatures in excess of 30°C or higher can't be ruled out in certain spots with any last minute and likely intensifications from in and around Thursday/Friday and over the days to follow."

Hot weather is expected later this month. Picture: Alamy

However there will still be a period of cooler weather, with the forecast adding: "Some potentially unsettled and thundery weather may also creep in temporarily during later next week and prior to the next heat surge, and also beyond this during the second half of the month, when we expect something quite different to develop at times."

The Met Office echo this idea, with their prediction for Thursday the 5th of September reading: "Areas of rain, occasionally heavy, moving across southern and possibly central areas. Cloud and patchy rain also affecting northeastern areas, but dry and bright elsewhere. Feeling humid for many."

The Met Office have hinted at rainy weather this week . Picture: Getty

Their long-range forecast from the 8th of September to the 17th of September states: "Towards the end of the week higher pressure is likely to be focussed north west of the UK, with low pressure over the south or the nearby continent. The driest conditions are most likely over Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a greater chance of rain or showers, over southern UK.

"As the new week begins a trend toward a cooler more northerly flow is most likely, though with temperatures closer to average in the far south and east. Some showers or spells of rain at times in the north but again more likely further south.

"Winds mostly around average though a low risk of a shorter periods of stronger winds towards mid-month as a more westerly, Atlantic flow resumes."