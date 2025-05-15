UK weather: Exact date temperatures will reach 30C as 'heat spike' arrives

15 May 2025, 17:05

The UK is expected to see high temperatures this week
The UK is expected to see high temperatures this week. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Following a warm start to May 2025, things are set to become even hotter in the coming weeks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK could see highs of 30C this week as scorching temperatures come to British shores.

Exacta Weather have predicted that temperatures will be "mid to high 20s minimum and/or 30C+ maximum" from Friday May 16, with the hot weather continuing "into at least the first half of next week."

They also predicted there will be "high pressure and significant temperature rises" during "the second half of May" as the UK races towards summer.

This comes following a spring heatwave with scorching temperatures earlier this month.

Hot weather is expected this weekend
Hot weather is expected this weekend. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office forecast for Friday May 16 reads: "Early cloud soon becoming confined to the east coast of England, where it will feel cool with an onshore wind. Otherwise dry with a good deal of warm sunshine."

While the weekend states: "Staying mostly dry and settled with further warm sunshine. Cooler and cloudier with patchy drizzle in the far north and east at times. Perhaps a shower in the south later."

The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer
The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer. Picture: Alamy

Their forecast from the rest of May adds: "Most of the UK will be fine with sunny spells during the first half of this period. A few showers are possible in the southeast at first but otherwise the majority of places will be dry.

"Temperatures are likely to be above normal for the time of year. Into the bank holiday weekend and following week, a change in weather type is expected. More unsettled conditions are likely to develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic.

"This will bring spells of rain to many areas, perhaps heavy at times, with a risk of strong winds in places. Some drier and brighter intervals are likely between systems. Temperatures will probably be near normal or slightly above."

