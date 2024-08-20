Exact date UK set to sizzle as five-day heatwave brings highs of 30C in August and September

20 August 2024, 11:07

New weather maps have revealed when the UK can expect the warm weather to return
New weather maps have revealed when the UK can expect the warm weather to return.

By Hope Wilson

The end of August and start of September are set to bring another heatwave to 2024.

A scorching five-day heatwave is set to hit the UK later this month, as new weather maps predict highs of 30C in some areas.

So far August has brought rain and thunder, as well as the hottest day of the year, however things are set to heat up even more as a second heatwave comes our way very soon.

According to Netweather's forecasts, Friday the 30th of August is set to bring hot weather, with temperatures in the southeast of England reaching 29C. Saturday the 31st of August is expected to be even warmer, with the mercury possibly soaring to 30C.

Other areas of the UK will be slightly cooler, with temperatures between 26C and 28C in the Midlands and north of England. While temperatures will be in the low 20Cs in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Saturday the 31st of August could see highs of 30C in some areas
Saturday the 31st of August could see highs of 30C in some areas. Picture: Netweathe

This trend of red-hot highs are expected to continue into September, with Sunday the 1st of September and Monday the 2nd of September seeing temperatures of 29C and 30C.

The fifth day of heat on Tuesday the 3rd of September may see mercury peak at 29C in London, with temperatures cooling shortly after.

We could see high temperatures at the end of August
We could see high temperatures at the end of August. Picture: Alamy

According to the Express, Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden has predicted that the weather will start to heat up from the 25th of August.

He stated: "This will initially see temperatures climbing and ranging into the mid to high-20Cs, at the very least quite widely to begin with.

"However, the expected heat surges are now highly likely to be significant throughout late August and well into September, and there is no reason as to why we couldn't see further extreme temperatures in at least the low to mid-30Cs during these developments."

Weather maps are predicting high temperatures in the coming weeks
Weather maps are predicting high temperatures in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

The Met Office long-range forecast for Saturday the 24th of August to Monday the 2nd of September states: "On Saturday, sunshine and scattered showers, possibly heavy and thundery for a time. On Sunday, a more settled day is likely. At some point later Sunday into Monday, another weather front is expected to move in from the Atlantic, bringing rain and strengthening winds.

"Weather fronts are expected to bring the heaviest rain across northern and western hills of Scotland and Northern Ireland, then weakening as these fronts move southeast, further into England and Wales.

"The rest of the period is signalled to maintain the northwest-southeast split, but with settled weather in the south and east perhaps becoming more extensive across the country later. Temperatures overall will probably be close to average, with a chance of some short-lived very warm conditions in the south and east at times."

September is set to bring warm temperatures
September is set to bring warm temperatures. Picture: Getty

As we enter a new month, the Met Office forecast for Tuesday the 3rd of September to Tuesday the 17th of September reads: "During the first week of September, a good deal of dry and settled weather is likely across the country. Some rain is possible at times, but for many areas conditions will probably be drier than average.

"By the second week of September confidence for this settled weather continuing decreases. Instead, it is more likely that there will be a return to a mixture of weather types, with spells of wet weather interspersed with drier periods.

"After a generally warm start to September, temperatures will gradually revert to being be cooler in the northwest, and warm to average in the southeast."

August bank holiday weather forecast disappointing as heatwave hopes dwindle

August bank holiday weather forecast disappointing as heatwave hopes dwindle

Rise in number of firms going bust, Insolvency Service says

UK & World

Edinburgh Fringe best joke: Comedian Mark Simmons says winning gag isn't his 'favourite type'

UK & World

Divers enter sunken superyacht - but have just ten minutes to search for bodies

UK & World

Llanishen High School: Four former pupils who won medals at Paris Olympics an 'inspiration'

UK & World

