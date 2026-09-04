UK given winter weather warning as climate phenomenon is confirmed

The UK has been given a winter weather warning as it looks set to be wet and stormy. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Weather experts have announced a powerful El Niño event is occurring which is likely to impact our conditions until 2027.

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The UK has already been feeling the impact of the super El Niño that has been building up over the summer as we experienced our hottest on record.

And now, weather experts have confirmed the same climate event will carry through to 2027, giving us a very wet winter warning.

An El Niño is a natural phenomenon where temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific rise above their average, causing knock on effects for temperatures and conditions around the world.

Generally, it doesn't impact the UK too much but we certainly see changes like the five heatwaves in a row that occurred this summer.

The El Nino is likely to bring heavy downpours across the winter months. Picture: Getty

Now, officially declared one of the strongest El Niño's in 70 years, it looks like our winter could also be just as extreme.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle told the Guardian: "We're about to experience probably the largest El Niño that has ever been seen, and that will lead to drier summers, wetter winters, with more extreme storms in this country.

"It will do a lot more damage in Asia with flooding, and therefore I think that we need to take it seriously."

The Met Office has agreed this weather event will see tougher conditions for the UK.

The El Nino weather phenomenon looks set to last until 2027. Picture: Getty

The said in their report: "Closer to the UK, we expect the influence of El Niño to start to increase the chances of wetter, stormier conditions for NW Europe, including the UK, in the coming autumn and early winter."

So far, September has brought with it some much needed rain but those living in London and surrounding areas are also experiencing some warmer than average days.

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