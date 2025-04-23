UK weather maps turn red as Brits to be hit with 24C heat bomb in May

23 April 2025, 11:50

  • Highs of 24C are anticipated for parts of the UK in the coming weeks
  • London, Manchester and parts of Scotland will see the warmer weather in May
  • The Met Office have also given their long-range forecast for the coming months
Warmer weather is set to come to the UK
Warmer weather is set to come to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After a chilly April, it looks like things are set to heat up in May as parts of the UK will experience roasting temperatures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK is set to experience highs of 24C in less than a month, as sunshine finally arrives on our shores this May.

Maps generated by WXCharts using metdesk data, and NetWeather show that temperatures could rise to a scorching 24C on May 4th, with the south and north of England seeing the highest temperatures.

London is expected to hit the 24C mark, while Manchester will see highs of 23C and Birmingham to experience temperatures between 20C and 22C.

Scotland will have slightly cooler weather, with highs of around 18C on higher ground.

Temperatures may rise to 24C on May 4th
Temperatures may rise to 24C on May 4th. Picture: Netweather

The Met Office long-range forecast for April 27th – May 6th states: "Starting off with something of a northwest to southeast split; higher pressure located towards the southeast should bring fine and increasingly warm conditions across at least southern UK, whilst there is a greater chance of periods of cloud, rain and stronger winds affecting the north.

"There will be fine weather here at times as well too however. There's a small chance that fine and very warm weather could extend right across the country early next week, but it's more likely that cloud/rain in the northwest will sink southeast introducing more changeable and cooler conditions for a time mid-week.

"It then becomes roughly equal chances that we see a resumption of mainly fine and dry conditions versus a continuation of more changeable weather with a mixture of rain and drier interludes."

People are hoping for warmer weather in May
People are hoping for warmer weather in May. Picture: Alamy

However the sunshine isn't expected to last, with the Met Office forecast for May 7th – May 21st reading: "Forecast confidence is lower than average for this range, although fairly typical for late Spring.

"A typical mixture of drier and settled periods, and periods of wetter and more unsettled conditions, is on balance slightly more likely than predominantly unsettled or predominantly settled.

"Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, with a slightly increased chance of warm or hot spells. Any such spells could be accompanied by locally heavy showers and thunderstorms."

