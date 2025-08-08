Exact date five day heatwave hits the UK with fiery highs of 36C

8 August 2025, 12:50

Another heatwave is coming to the UK
Another heatwave is coming to the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When is the August heatwave? The sizzling UK temperatures revealed.

While temperatures may have dipped slightly this summer, it looks like the scorching temperatures are back in the UK as parts of the country can expect to see highs of 36C in the coming days.

New weather charts from WX Charts show that from August 19 – 23, temperatures could rise to sizzling levels in the southeast of England.

The maps turn dark red on the hottest day, August 23, with central and southern England experiencing temperatures in the 30Cs, while northern England will see highs in the late 20Cs.

Scotland can expect temperatures in the late 20s on August 22, however these will drop on August 23 with cooler weather anticipated.

Hot weather will return in August
Hot weather will return in August. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office forecast for this period states: "The rather changeable pattern of preceding days will likely still be in place across northwestern areas of the UK at first.

"Further southeast, predominantly fine, with a spell of hot weather looking increasingly likely at the start of this period. Much of England could see high temperatures for at least a couple of days and there is a possibility that the heat could last further into the week, especially in the south, where there is also the possibility of some thunderstorms.

"Beyond this, probably a resumption of widely somewhat cooler, fresher conditions, with a lot of dry weather to be had in the south under the influence of high pressure. Meanwhile a rather more changeable and breezier theme will continue further to the north."

Temperatures could be over 30C this month
Temperatures could be over 30C this month. Picture: Alamy

They also predict that the warm weather will continue into September, with their long-range forecast for August 22 – September 5 claiming: "High pressure, and therefore largely settled conditions overall, appears more likely at first.

"Although dry weather is likely to dominate, periods of rain or showers and thunderstorms may develop at times. Above average temperatures overall seem most likely, with the potential for further hot spells to develop, especially in the east and south.

"By the turn of the month, there are signals for high pressure to become less dominant with perhaps a greater chance of some rain, possibly more likely in the south at first, though there is some uncertainty in this aspect of the forecast."

