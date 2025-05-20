UK hot weather maps show exact date sizzling 24C mini-heatwave set to arrive

20 May 2025, 13:35

Hot weather is expected in the UK in weeks
Hot weather is expected in the UK in weeks. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Scorching temperatures are heading to the UK in June as highs of 24C are anticipated.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK could see scorching temperatures of 24C in weeks as a warm eastern front makes its way to British shores.

Following on from a recent 'heat spike' and a warm spring, the country is set to see the red-hot weather continue into summer as June 2nd is set to be a scorcher of a day.

According to WXCharts and NetWeather, temperatures could soar to 24C in southeastern regions, with London, Essex, and Kent set to see the best of the warm climate.

Highs of 23C are predicted on the southeastern coast, with the 'mini-heatwave' expected to travel from Lincolnshire down to East Sussex by 6pm on June 2nd.

Hot weather is expected in the south at the start of June
Hot weather is expected in the south at the start of June. Picture: Alamy

However this isn't the only day of sunshine as June 3rd is also expected to witness temperatures of 24C in southern England.

Unfortunately this summery weather isn't expected to reach Northern Ireland and Scotland, with counties such as Northumberland and Cumbria set to see temperatures between 12C and 16C, with highs of 18C on June 3rd.

Wales and coastal areas in Devon and Cornwall will see an average of 15C whilst the rest of the southwest of England will remain below 20C.

Temperatures could rise to 24C at the start of June
Temperatures could rise to 24C at the start of June. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office forecast for May 24th – June 2nd states: "As we head into the bank holiday weekend and following week, a change in weather type is expected as unsettled conditions develop, with weather systems moving in from the Atlantic.

"The change is likely overspread most areas through Saturday, with many seeing spells of rain and low cloud, and it will feel humid.

"This will herald a changeable spell as further systems come east. Drier and brighter intervals are likely between systems but with showers, some of which could be heavy/thundery. The wettest weather will tend to be toward the west.

"Temperatures will probably be close to average, perhaps slightly above at times, but will feel fairly cool in the often strong winds."

Hot weather is expected later next month
Hot weather is expected later next month. Picture: Alamy

June is expected to see mixed weather, with the Met Office forecasting "changeable" conditions from June 4th – June 18th.

They state: "Changeable weather conditions are expected as we head into June although with time a trend toward longer settled spells seems likely.

"So spells of wet weather with showers or longer spells of rain are likely to be interspersed with drier, sunnier periods these drier periods may become more prevalent as we had further into June.

"Overall, it will likely be wetter in the west and drier in the east. Temperatures will probably average out around normal, although some very warm or even hot spells are still possible, as normal for the time of year."

