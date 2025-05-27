UK to sizzle as mini-heatwave hits these 13 areas

27 May 2025, 15:52

Hot weather is coming to the UK in May
Hot weather is coming to the UK in May. Picture: Netweather/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Highs of 26C and 27C are set to hit the UK this weekend as temperatures soar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brits are forecast to see scorching weather in the coming days as a number of counties will experience tropical conditions this weekend.

Net Weather predict the highs of 26C on Friday May 30th, with temperatures topping 27C on Saturday May 31st in some areas.

Southern England is set to see the best of the warm temperatures, with areas such as Norfolk, Greater London, Surrey, Kent, Essex, Sussex, and Hampshire experiencing most of the sunshine.

As we head further north temperatures will start to dip, however weather maps remain orange as the hot weather continues throughout the weekend.

Netweather have predicted warm weather this weekend
Netweather have predicted warm weather this weekend. Picture: Netweather

The Midlands and Northern England will see some regions hit 22C on Friday, with Durham and Newcastle to see lower temperatures.

The Met Office forecast for Thursday May 29th – Saturday May 31st states: "Further spells of rain are expected over the next few days, mainly in the north. Sunny spells and scattered showers in the south, and turning increasingly warm."

The warmest weather will be seen in the south of England
The warmest weather will be seen in the south of England. Picture: Getty

This comes amid news of a 'heat spike' coming on June 2nd with WXCharts and NetWeather suggesting temperatures of 24C will be seen in southeastern regions.

London, Essex, and Kent are due to see the best of the warm climate, with the mini-heatwave expected to travel from Lincolnshire down to East Sussex by 6pm on June 2nd.

Two people sit on beach
Summer is set to bring warmer temperatures. Picture: Getty

However this isn't the only day of sunshine as June 3rd is also expected to witness temperatures of 24C in southern England.

Unfortunately this summery weather isn't expected to reach Northern Ireland and Scotland, with counties such as Northumberland and Cumbria set to see temperatures between 12C and 16C, with highs of 18C on June 3rd.

Wales and coastal areas in Devon and Cornwall will see an average of 15C whilst the rest of the southwest of England will remain below 20C.

