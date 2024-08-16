UK weather maps show exact date 40C Turkish heat bomb set to blast Britain as maps turn red

A 'heat bomb' may be making its way from Turkey to the UK. Picture: WX Charts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

While we wait for the next UK heatwave of 2024, we could see red-hot temperatures next week.

Weather forecasts have suggested that a Turkish 40C 'heat bomb' could be headed to the UK on Monday the 19th of August, with sizzling temperatures expected.

As the European heatwave continues to bring extreme heat to Turkey, it's believed that an Azores high-pressure system is channeling hot African air into Turkey's southwest, raising temperatures to 40C. Now it's expected this warm air will be making its way to British shores in the next few days.

While we've already experienced an Iberian heat blast and the hottest day of the year so far, many of us are waiting for a second August heatwave to bring scorching weather.

New maps from WXCharts show high temperatures in Turkey could make their way to the UK, with areas such as London expecting to see highs of mid-20Cs.

Turkey is seeing temperatures reach 40C. Picture: WX Charts

Netweather TV's Jo Farrow said: "A pulse of warmer air could lift temperatures in the south to 26 even 27C on Monday with a mild night to follow."

However not all of the country will see these glorious temperatures, with Jo continuing: "Rain over Ireland on Monday will sweep over Britain during Tuesday and there will be a cool, much fresher midweek for the UK."

The Met Office forecast for Monday echoes this sentiment, stating: "More rain is expected from the west through Monday and Tuesday, with heavy showers in the north. Average temperatures."

The warmest weather will be seen in the south of England. Picture: Getty

The Met Office long range forecast for Tuesday the 20th of August to Thursday the 29th of August reads: "An unsettled start to the week with cloud and rain in many areas for a time, clearing to brighter conditions around midweek with showers in the northwest.

"The second half of next week is uncertain, influenced to some extent by the remnants of ex-Hurricane Ernesto. The most likely scenario is a period of unsettled weather, especially in the north and west with heavy rain and strong winds possible, while it may be warmer and less-wet towards the southeast.

"By the weekend and the following week, a mobile westerly regime is likely, most of the wet weather in the north and west, and longer drier interludes in the southeast. Temperatures overall will be close to average, but the chance of short-lived very warm conditions in the south and east at times."

The rest of August could see pleasant temperatures. Picture: Getty

Looking towards the end of August and start of September, the Met Office predict: "By the end of August and into September, the ongoing westerly regime looks most likely to continue though there is a slight increase during early September in the likelihood of settled spells.

"So typically, there will be occasional spells of cloud and rain spreading east or southeastwards across the UK. Rain or showers will tend to be most frequent in the northwest, where it may be rather windy at times, with drier and warmer weather more likely towards the south and east.

"There remains a chance of thundery conditions spreading in from the nearby continent at times. Temperatures most likely close to average overall, falling below in the case of unsettled days, but short, hot spells remain possible in the south and east."