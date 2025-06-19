UK heatwave confirmed as scorching highs of 33C expected this week

19 June 2025, 10:57

The UK will experience a heatwave in June 2025
The UK will experience a heatwave in June 2025. Picture: WX Charts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

UK weather heatwave temperatures have been revealed with highs of over 30C expected the coming days.

The UK will see temperatures of 33C from Thursday June 19 as the first heatwave of the year is confirmed.

Good Morning Britain meteorologist Laura Tobin has revealed the country will experience a heatwave in June, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing a yellow heat health alert once again this month.

A heatwave is described as "an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity."

With many of us asking when the UK heatwave will end and how long it will last, the Met Office have given their predictions on how British summers could reach astronomical heights in the coming years, with highs of 40C forecast.

Highs of 33C could be seen in June
Highs of 33C could be seen in June. Picture: Getty

The Met Office weather forecast for Friday June 20 states: "Very warm, dry and sunny once again. Isolated showers possible across northern Scotland and southwest England, isolated thunder possible in the southwest. Breezy along southern and eastern coasts."

With the weekend predictions saying: "Hazy sunshine on Saturday with isolated showers, perhaps thundery. Occasional bright spells on Sunday with cloudier skies arriving into Monday. Feeling warm to start then turning fresher from Sunday."

The whole of the UK will see high temperatures this month
The whole of the UK will see high temperatures this month. Picture: Getty

The forecast for Monday June 23 to Wednesday July 2 says: "After a very warm or hot weekend in many parts of the UK, temperatures are likely to lower somewhat into next week, but still remaining above average across parts of the east and southeast.

"It will be rather changeable with some occasional rain or showers, most frequently in northwestern areas where it may be rather breezy or windy at times. Longer drier spells are more likely farther to the south and east, under the influence of higher pressure.

"Here, there is the chance of occasional very warm or hot spells, as south or southwesterly winds allow brief bursts of hotter air to encroach from the continent, but perhaps also accompanied by a few thunderstorms at times."

Warm weather is expected throughout June
Warm weather is expected throughout June. Picture: Getty

The begining of July forecast states: "Rather changeable conditions are anticipated through the first half of July, the wettest and windiest conditions most likely towards the northwest with a risk of some heavy rain at times, especially over hills.

"Southern and eastern areas are most favoured for longer drier and more settled spells, although even here some occasional rain or showers will be possible, perhaps thundery.

"Temperatures are expected to be above average for most areas, especially towards the southeast where there will be an ongoing chance of some very warm or hot conditions at times."

Summer 2025 is set to be a hot one
Summer 2025 is set to be a hot one. Picture: Getty

This comes after the Met Office confirmed the UK could reach highs of 40C summers in the coming years, with senior scientist Dr Gillian Kay stating: "The chance of exceeding 40°C has been rapidly increasing, and it is now over 20 times more likely than it was in the 1960s.

"Because our climate continues to warm, we can expect the chance to keep rising. We estimate a 50-50 chance of seeing a 40°C day again in the next 12 years. We also found that temperatures several degrees higher than we saw in July 2022 are possible in today’s climate."

