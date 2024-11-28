Weather maps show UK to be hammered by massive 411-mile snow storm

28 November 2024, 15:26

New weather maps and child sledging in snow
New weather maps show exactly when and where the snow storm will hit. Picture: WX Charts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The UK is expecting snow flurries and heavy rainfall at the start of December, as temperatures continue to drop.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New maps have revealed exactly where and when a 411-mile snow storm will strike, as the UK braces for 60 hours of snow next month.

While November brought blizzards and school closures, December is set to follow suit with freezing temperatures and plenty of snow.

Weather maps from WX Charts show snow flurries reaching the country by December 7th, with the majority of the UK to be hit with the bad weather.

Following Storm Bert and Storm Conall, heavy rainfall is expected to hit places such as London and Birmingham, while Plymouth and Southampton may see between 75-80mm of rain.

Weather maps from WX Charts have shown where the snow will fall
Weather maps from WX Charts have shown where the snow will fall. Picture: WX Charts

However some regions will be free from the downpour, as most of the Midlands and Northern Ireland are predicted to stay dry, according to Birmingham Live.

Temperatures in Scotland will remain around 0-1C, with highs of 4-5C to be seen in England.

Snow flurries are set to cover most of the country
Snow flurries are set to cover most of the country. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast for Monday December 2nd to Wednesday December 11th states: "On Monday, low pressure will continue to bring rain and showers for many, wintry across northern Scotland, and fairly windy at first in the east.

"However any wet and windy weather will ease as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west overnight Monday and into Tuesday. This will bring drier and more settled weather for all, but also a risk of fog for some on Tuesday morning which could be slow to clear.

"Low pressure systems are then expected to resume moving in from the Atlantic from Wednesday, tracking close to, or across northern and western parts of the UK, perhaps resulting in more wet and windy weather here.

"Southern and eastern areas drier, but still could see rain at times. Temperatures for most places above average."

Car in snow
Snowy weather is heading to the UK in December. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office predict the weather from Thursday December 12th to Thursday December 26th will be: "Settled weather is signalled to be most likely at first, at least across the south.

"However, towards mid-December, there are signs that the weather will become less settled again, with west or northwesterly types preferred. These will bring some wetter and windier spells with a risk of some snow, especially across northern hills.

"These conditions may prevail into late December, although drier, more settled spells may also affect the UK at times, again these probably more likely towards the south.

Temperatures generally close to average through the period, or slightly above in areas which are wet and windy."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jason Donovan responds to fans' complaints at Rocky Horror no-show

Jason Donovan apologises to fans who were left "fuming" at Rocky Horror appearance confusion

Showbiz

Has Wicked 2 been filmed?

Has Wicked 2 been filmed? Filming schedule revealed

Showbiz

Who is Reverend Richard Coles' partner?

Reverend Richard Coles partner: Who is the I'm A Celebrity star's boyfriend Dickie Cant?

Showbiz

Richard Coles was part of an 80s band

Rev Richard Coles band: Inside his music career with the Communards

Showbiz

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two

What happens in Wicked Part 2? Everything we know about the second movie

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

Snowy post box alongside woman opening her Christmas card in front of a tree

The last Christmas posting dates for 2024 are sooner than you think

Christmas

Wicked easter eggs have been revealed

Wicked easter eggs revealed: Every hidden message you missed

Showbiz

Fans believe Tulisa and Alan may get together

I'm A Celebrity fans convinced of jungle romance between Tulisa and Alan

I'm A Celebrity

Bank holiday days in 2025 are all confirmed

Is there going to be an extra bank holiday in 2025?

Lifestyle

Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus are bringing a great collection of new Christmas movies for 2024

10 new festive Christmas movies you don't want to miss in 2024

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

How long is I'm A Celebrity 2024 on for and when does it finish?

I'm A Celebrity

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have four children together

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's lookalike kids names, ages and pictures revealed

Showbiz

Who is the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow in Wicked?

Who are Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion in Wicked? Original identities revealed

Showbiz

What does 'holding space' mean?

What does 'holding space' mean? Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'Defying Gravity' interview explained

Showbiz

Melvin Odoom is taking on his next TV adventure in the form of I'm A Celebrity

Melvin Odoom facts: I'm A Celebrity star's age, girlfriend, famous sister and more revealed

Showbiz

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Showbiz

Waitrose Christmas advert has a mysterious theme

Waitrose Christmas advert 2024: Who stole the dessert?

Showbiz

Davina McCall recovering in bed and wearing her glasses at home

What happened to Davina McCall? TV presenter reveals health latest

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran's new song Under The Tree

Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained

Showbiz

Gary Barlow of Take That performs on stage

Gary Barlow announces huge Songbook UK tour for 2025: Tickets, prices, venues and dates revealed

Showbiz