Weather maps show UK to be hammered by massive 411-mile snow storm

New weather maps show exactly when and where the snow storm will hit. Picture: WX Charts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The UK is expecting snow flurries and heavy rainfall at the start of December, as temperatures continue to drop.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

New maps have revealed exactly where and when a 411-mile snow storm will strike, as the UK braces for 60 hours of snow next month.

While November brought blizzards and school closures, December is set to follow suit with freezing temperatures and plenty of snow.

Weather maps from WX Charts show snow flurries reaching the country by December 7th, with the majority of the UK to be hit with the bad weather.

Following Storm Bert and Storm Conall, heavy rainfall is expected to hit places such as London and Birmingham, while Plymouth and Southampton may see between 75-80mm of rain.

Weather maps from WX Charts have shown where the snow will fall. Picture: WX Charts

However some regions will be free from the downpour, as most of the Midlands and Northern Ireland are predicted to stay dry, according to Birmingham Live.

Temperatures in Scotland will remain around 0-1C, with highs of 4-5C to be seen in England.

Snow flurries are set to cover most of the country. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast for Monday December 2nd to Wednesday December 11th states: "On Monday, low pressure will continue to bring rain and showers for many, wintry across northern Scotland, and fairly windy at first in the east.

"However any wet and windy weather will ease as a ridge of high pressure moves in from the west overnight Monday and into Tuesday. This will bring drier and more settled weather for all, but also a risk of fog for some on Tuesday morning which could be slow to clear.

"Low pressure systems are then expected to resume moving in from the Atlantic from Wednesday, tracking close to, or across northern and western parts of the UK, perhaps resulting in more wet and windy weather here.

"Southern and eastern areas drier, but still could see rain at times. Temperatures for most places above average."

Snowy weather is heading to the UK in December. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office predict the weather from Thursday December 12th to Thursday December 26th will be: "Settled weather is signalled to be most likely at first, at least across the south.

"However, towards mid-December, there are signs that the weather will become less settled again, with west or northwesterly types preferred. These will bring some wetter and windier spells with a risk of some snow, especially across northern hills.

"These conditions may prevail into late December, although drier, more settled spells may also affect the UK at times, again these probably more likely towards the south.

Temperatures generally close to average through the period, or slightly above in areas which are wet and windy."