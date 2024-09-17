UK weather: Britain set to be hotter than the Mediterranean as 'Indian summer' arrives

17 September 2024, 13:00

Hot weather is set to come to the UK this week
Hot weather is set to come to the UK this week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The UK could see some warm weather as an 'Indian summer' may hit the country in days.

The UK is set to be hotter than the Mediterranean this week as temperatures are expected to soar, according to forecasters.

After a rather chilly start to September and an 'arctic blast' predicted, lots of us have been waiting for a heatwave to hit the country before autumn arrives.

Now it has been revealed we'll be able to see some scorching heat as Brits can expect to experience highs of 24C this week, whilst Barcelona will struggle to reach 23C on the same day.

Thursday the 19th of September will see the majority of the warm weather, with parts of London set to be the hottest. Highs of 23C are also expected in the Costwolds, while Derby will see temperatures of around 22C.

Warmer weather is set to make its way to the UK very soon
Warmer weather is set to make its way to the UK very soon. Picture: WX Charts

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said on Sunday: "It’s really just a high pressure dominating Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, meaning there’s a lot of dry, settled weather around.

"The far north/northwest of Scotland might just see a bit of cloud and the odd spot of rain at times. But apart from that, it will be dry and settled."

Jim Dale, senior meteorologist and founder of British Weather Services also gave his verdict on the Met Office's predictions, telling Express.co.uk: "Yep that is going to happen. 25C - 26C - south east UK in a southerly airflow. Meanwhile Barcelona 21C in a cool north western airflow."

He went on to add: "Unusual but not unprecedented!"

London will see the majority of the heat
London will see the majority of the heat. Picture: Getty

The Met Office long-range forecast for the 21st of September until the 30th of September states: "Settled but often cloudy across many central and northern areas through the weekend, with the best of the sun found to the west of high ground. Whereas showers and some thunderstorms are expected by day across the south.

"Most places away from North Sea coasts will see above average temperatures through the weekend. Early next week, the risk of showers and thunderstorms will reduce across the south, with a very short-lived settled spell likely as the transition occurs.

"Following this transition areas of cloud, rain and stronger winds are expected to push in from the west once again, but the focus for this heavy rain is likely to be across the southern half of the UK, with more settled conditions perhaps holding on for the longest in the north."

Warmer weather is expected later this month
Warmer weather is expected later this month. Picture: Alamy

The outlook for October looks like we may see some balmy temperatures, however things will turn cooler with the Met Office prediction for the 1st of October to the 15th of October stating: "Typical autumn weather will probably affect the UK with a mix of weather types through the first half of October.

"Periods of wet, unsettled weather will likely be broken up by the odd short spell of more settled, drier weather. Overall, wetter than average conditions are expected during this period, especially for the south.

"Temperatures are most likely to be close to or slightly above average."

