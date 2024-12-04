UK weather maps show 600-mile snow bomb to hit the country

4 December 2024, 15:05

A snow bomb is set to hit the UK
A snow bomb is set to hit the UK. Picture: WX Charts/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Snow is on its way as most of the UK will see temperatures plummet this December.

New weather maps show a 600-mile snow bomb is set to arrive in the UK this month, as the frosty weather continues to envelop the country.

WX Charts have forecast snowfall for Scotland and the north of England, with 5cm of snow expected to fall by 6am on December 15th. Cairngorm National Park will see the majority of the snowfall, with 10cm of snow predicted.

Other areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield and Gloucester may also experience a white blanket, however the majority of the cold weather will be in Scotland.

This comes amid rumours a Scandinavian blast is going to hit the UK this week, after November brought freezing temperatures, causing numerous school closures.

Car in snow
Snowy weather is heading to the UK in December. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office forecast for Sunday December 8th to Tuesday December 17th states: "Winds increasing from the north into Sunday likely to bring cold temperatures and blustery showers through Sunday with some sleet or small hail possible along windward coasts.

"High pressure then very likely to have increasing influence into the following week with more settled conditions becoming established for a time, though a showery easterly possible in the south. This should mean a good deal of dry weather with overnight frosts along with morning fog patches for some regions.

"Through to the end of this period there is an increased chance of spells of wetter and windier weather returning, these more likely in the north with southern areas having a better chance of more prolonged settled/drier weather. Temperatures varying around average with both some colder and milder spells likely through this period."

There have been suggestions that snow could come to the UK in December
There have been suggestions that snow could come to the UK in December. Picture: Alamy

The forecast for Wednesday December 18th to Wednesday January 1st reads: "Mostly unsettled conditions appears likely for most, bringing a greater prevalence of rain and showers to most areas but especially the northwest, with some signs that more settled conditions possible, especially across the south later in the month.

"Some of the showers could be wintry, especially on high ground. Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, with colder interludes bringing frost and fog."

