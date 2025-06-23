UK weather maps turn deep red as new 33C ‘heatwave’ comes to Britain

Another 'heatwave' could be coming to the UK. Picture: WXCHARTS/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

When will the next heatwave be? The Met Office have given their verdict.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We may just have finished a sizzling heatwave, however the hot June weather is set to continue as a new 33C heatwave may be on its way.

According to WXCharts, Monday June 30 will see temperatures soar in Kent with scorching highs of 33C expected, while London, East Sussex, Essex and Suffolk will be experiencing temperatures of 32C.

The east of England will see most of the heat, with 31C forecast in places such as Surrey, West Sussex, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

The rising temperatures are also predicted in other areas, with highs between 26C-29C expected in Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Hampshire.

Hot weather is coming back to the UK. Picture: WXCharts

Areas including Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, Dorset, Somerset, and Devon could see temperatures between 20C-25C.

Wales is set to be between 16C-19C, with Northern Ireland seeing 14C-16C and Scotland being between 9C-18C.

Summer 2025 is set to be a hot one. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast for June 27- July 6 states: "Weather conditions are expected to be remain changeable through this period, as a series of Atlantic low pressure systems pass to the northwest of the UK.

"These will tend to bring some occasional rain or showers, most frequent in northwestern areas where it may also be rather breezy or windy at times.

"Whilst some rain or showers will be possible across the south and east, here longer drier spells are more likely, under the influence of higher pressure.

"There is also the chance of some occasional very warm weather, as south or southwesterly winds allow brief bursts of hotter air to encroach from the continent, but probably fairly short-lived and perhaps also accompanied by a few thunderstorms at times."

The hot weather is set to return later this month. Picture: Alamy

The forecast for July 7- July 21 predicts: "A continuation of changeable conditions is most likely for the first part of July.

"The wettest and windiest conditions most likely towards the northwest with a risk of some heavy rain at times, especially over hills.

"Southern and eastern areas are most favoured for longer drier and more settled spells, although even here some occasional rain or showers will be possible, perhaps thundery. There are signs of more widely settled weather during the second half of July, however this signal is very tentative.

"Temperatures are expected to be above average for most areas, especially towards the southeast where there will be an ongoing chance of some very warm or hot conditions at times."