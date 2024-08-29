UK weather: Is there going to be a heatwave in September?

Temperatures will be in the 20Cs in September. Picture: WX Charts/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Will there be a UK heatwave in September 2024? Here is the latest weather forecasts.

New weather maps show the UK could be basking in scorching heat well into September, with highs of 29C predicted.

After a rather rainy and chilly summer with Storm Lilian battering parts of the country this August, Brits have been craving a hint of sunshine before the season ends.

Now it looks like we could experience some warmer weather next month with temperatures soaring close to 30Cs in some areas.

It is possible we could see hotter temperatures soon. Picture: Getty

Is there going to be a heatwave in September?

So far there has not been heatwave confirmed for September, however temperatures are set to be warm, with some forecasters predicting temperatures in the high 20Cs.

WXCharts suggest that the hot weather could arrive on the 9th of September, with highs in southeast England reaching 29C. Other areas of central and eastern England are also predicted to sizzle as temperatures could soar to 27C.

Things will be slightly cooler in Wales and Scotland with 20C expected, while London will see most of the heat.

Weather maps are predicting high temperatures in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast for Monday the 2nd of September to Wednesday the 11th of September predicts: "High pressure is most likely to be located either over or close to the UK through much of this period, leading to a more widely settled period of weather for most, with some cool nights, but near or slightly above average temperatures by day.

"That said, weak frontal systems could still provide some cloud and patchy outbreaks of rain in northwestern areas at times, and there is a chance of some heavy thundery showers and more humid conditions in the south too, particularly later in the period when the high pressure may begin to drift slowly to the west.

"However, many areas are more likely to be drier than normal with predominately settled weather and light winds."

London will see the majority of the heat. Picture: Getty

Things may take a turn as the month continues, with the Met Office forecasting: "Moving through then beyond mid-September confidence for the continuation of settled weather falls low.

"Instead, it is more likely that there will be a return to a mixture of weather types, with spells of wet weather interspersed with drier periods.

"By this period it is expected temperatures will have returned to near average, perhaps slightly cooler than average in the north or northwest at times."