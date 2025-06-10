UK weather maps show sizzling 34C Spanish plume to hit Britain in days

10 June 2025, 12:47

A Spanish plume could be on its way to the UK
A Spanish plume could be on its way to the UK. Picture: WX Charts/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The 30 hottest cities this week in the UK have been revealed as temperatures are set to top 30C.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scorching weather is heading to the UK this weekend as a Spanish plume is set to bring temperatures over 30C.

With rumours of a heatwave approaching this June, WX Charts are now predicting that lots of us will see the summer sunshine in a matter of days, with cities across the south-east, south coast, East Anglia, and the East Midlands experiencing the hottest weather.

Saturday June 14 will mark the start of the red-hot heat, with places in Scotland and Wales also reaching over 20C on the summer's day.

The West Midlands, the south-west and some southern areas of northern England will see highs of mid-late 20C, whilst Northern Ireland will experience cooler temperatures below 20C.

Hot weather is expected this weekend
Hot weather is expected this weekend. Picture: Alamy

This burst of hot weather is thought to be due to a plume originating in Spain and North Africa, which is slowly making its way to the UK.

The Met Office forecast for the coming days reads: "Very warm and humid on Thursday and Friday with the risk of some heavy and thundery downpours developing. Further heavy rain possible on Saturday, but feeling fresher from the south."

The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer
The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer. Picture: Alamy

Whilst their prediction for Saturday June 14 – Monday June 23 states: "The start of this period will be unsettled and breezy.

"Some rain or showers and thunderstorms are likely to affect most parts but there will also be some sunshine. Early Saturday, there could be some severe thunderstorms moving northeast, bringing torrential rain, hail and strong gusts.

"It will turn cooler and fresher from the west, with the heat and humidity from previous days clearing to the east. Next week, most parts will become drier and more settled as high pressure generally takes charge.

"However, some spells of rain and stronger winds are still likely at times, mainly just in the north. Details of the change are uncertain, but overall a more settled period is expected with temperatures generally above average. Brief hot spells are possible too."

Brief hot spells are expected in June
Brief hot spells are expected in June. Picture: Alamy

The top 30 hottest cities this weekend are:

  1. Bath
  2. Birmingham
  3. Brighton & Hove
  4. Bristol
  5. Cambridge
  6. Canterbury
  7. Chelmsford
  8. Chester
  9. Chichester
  10. Colchester
  11. Coventry
  12. Derby
  13. Ely
  14. Gloucester
  15. Hereford
  16. Leicester
  17. Lichfield
  18. Lincoln
  19. Liverpool
  20. London
  21. Milton Keynes
  22. Norwich
  23. Nottingham
  24. Oxford
  25. Peterborough
  26. Portsmouth
  27. Salisbury
  28. Sheffield
  29. Southampton
  30. Southend-on-Sea

