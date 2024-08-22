UK weather: Met Office explains exact date 'final heatwave of 2024' will hit UK

The Met Office have given their verdict on what the August and September weather will be. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The UK weather forecast has suggested we could see another heatwave in 2024.

The Met Office have explained when we can expect to see the final heatwave of 2024, as the August and September forecasts have been revealed.

Following rain and thundery conditions over the past few weeks, the UK is set to sizzle once more, as warmer air may be on it's way according to Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth.

Following weeks of rumours of a 'second heatwave' coming our way, new weather maps from WX Charts suggests we could experience highs of 31C, meaning many of us can enjoy the last of the summer holidays.

Now the Met Office have given their predictions for what the weather will be like in the next few weeks.

September is set to bring warm temperatures. Picture: Getty

Annie Shuttleworth revealed: "We could see some more southerly wind directions picking up, some warmer air for the week."

She continued: "[That] just means things won't move around too much, lasting into the first week of September."

It was then hinted that we could see warmer temperatures within the next 10 days, with the meteorologist stating: "After this fairly cool week, temperatures will likely rise from at least the start or middle part of next week to above average."

Hot weather is expected later this month. Picture: Alamy

According to the Express, Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden has predicted that the weather will start to heat up from the 25th of August.

He stated: "This will initially see temperatures climbing and ranging into the mid to high-20Cs, at the very least quite widely to begin with.

"However, the expected heat surges are now highly likely to be significant throughout late August and well into September, and there is no reason as to why we couldn't see further extreme temperatures in at least the low to mid-30Cs during these developments."

The UK is hoping for hotter temperatures this summer. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office forecast for Monday the 26th of August to Wednesday the 6th of September states: "During Monday, a band of cloud and rain is expected to move in from the Atlantic, bringing some more persistent rain and strengthening winds across northern and western hills of Scotland and Northern Ireland, which will weaken and fragment as it moves southeast into England and Wales.

"Although many southern and eastern parts may stay dry and settled. The rest of the period is signalled to maintain the northwest-southeast split, but with settled weather in the south and east perhaps becoming more extensive across the country later.

"Temperatures overall will probably be close to average at first, although, with a chance of some warmer conditions developing the south and east, probably extending to most parts by the middle of next week."

Hot weather could be on its way later this August . Picture: Alamy

Their prediction for Thursday the 5th of September to Thursday the 19th of September: "During the first week of September, a good deal of dry and settled weather is likely across the country. Some rain is possible at times, but for many areas conditions it will probably be drier than average.

"By the second week of September confidence for this settled weather continuing decreases. Instead, it is more likely that there will be a return to a mixture of weather types, with spells of wet weather interspersed with drier periods.

"After a possibly warm start to September, temperatures will gradually revert to being cooler in the northwest, and warm to average in the southeast."