UK weather: Met Office issue flood warnings across Wales, England and parts of Scotland

Horrible wet weather in on the way just before Christmas. Picture: The Met Office/PA

By Mared Parry

Parts of the county are at risk of flooding, say the Met Office.

The UK is set for lashings of rain over the run-up to Christmas, and forecasters have warned the heavy rain could lead to "flooding and travel disruption in places".

The Met Office state on their website that parts of east Scotland near Perth and Dundee will likely experience delays or cancellations when it comes to train and bus services from today all through until the start of the weekend where it'll hopefully cease on Saturday morning.

The UK is covered in weather warnings, as flooding is highly likely. Picture: Gov

Also at threat of flooding is everywhere from mid to south Wales, across the midlands and all of the south, especially the south west of England.

The Met Office wrote: "Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, most likely across southwest England and south Wales.

"Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, most likely across southwest England and south Wales.

"Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, most likely across southwest England and south Wales."

Flooding is very likely in the run-up to Christmas. Picture: PA

This broad weather warning is in place on the 19th and 20th of December, where the heavy rain will stop by the weekend in the majority of the warned areas.

However, the south and the entire southern coast will be covered throughout the weekend, reaching from Dover to Penzance.

The Environment Agency also have 161 warnings and alerts in place all over England today, warning that flooding is very likely.

Natural Resources Wales has 12 warnings all over the country, from Llangollen to Swansea, and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency have 10 flood alerts and 3 flood warnings for today.