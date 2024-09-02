UK weather: September maps reveal five days of sizzling heat with highs of 29C expected

2 September 2024, 15:41

Hotter temperatures are expected in September
Hotter temperatures are expected in September.

By Hope Wilson

We may see a heatwave in September according to some forecasters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

While September has got off to a chilly start, there are hopes that temperatures could perk up as the month continues.

New maps from WXCharts forecast sizzling temperatures from the 5th of September for some parts of the country, with the warm weather set to stick around until the 10th of September.

The hottest temperatures are expected to be seen in Birmingham on the 7th of September with highs of 29C expected, while Manchester, Liverpool, and Leeds will see their warmest day on the 8th of September.

This comes after the UK experienced a rather cold summer, with many of us looking forward to the start of autumn.

Warm weather is set to hit the UK in September
Warm weather is set to hit the UK in September.

The Met Office long-range forecast for Friday the 6th of September to Sunday the 15th of September reads: "Towards the end of the week, higher pressure is likely to be focussed over northern parts of the UK, with low pressure over the nearby continent.

"The driest conditions are most likely over Scotland and Northern Ireland, with a greater chance of rain or showers, perhaps thundery, in England and Wales. These showery conditions are expected to become more widespread into the weekend, with even some northern areas possibly seeing rain or showers at times.

"It will also become more humid, especially in the south and east, with potential for some very warm conditions. Little overall change is anticipated into the following week, with central and southern areas most prone to rain/showers at times, while it tends to be somewhat drier in the far north."

We could see a warmer weather in the coming weeks
We could see a warmer weather in the coming weeks.

Their predictions for the rest of the month states: "Beyond mid-month, a return to westerly winds and weather systems arriving from the Atlantic is the most likely outcome.

"This would bring wetter weather overall to northwestern parts, whilst southern and eastern areas should turn drier relative to the first (and maybe second) week of September, albeit some rain here is still expected at times.

"Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, with further potential for brief spells of warm or even very warm weather in the south, especially southeast, at times."

Temperatures will be in the 20Cs in September

UK weather: Is there going to be a heatwave in September?

UK to suspend some arms sales to Israel, foreign secretary announces

UK & World

Valentina Petrillo: Transgender Paralympian qualifies for women's T12 400m semi-final

UK & World

Man accused of encouraging at least 50 people to rape his wife goes on trial

UK & World

Crazy P vocalist Danielle Moore dies in 'sudden and tragic' circumstances

UK & World

