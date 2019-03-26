UK set for huge three-month heatwave - with mercury set to hit 26C in APRIL

Ditch your winter coat, summer is here! Picture: GETTY

Put your wooly jumpers back in the wardrobe! It's time to start looking for your sun protection and get yourself to the beach.

The United Kingdom is set for an intense heatwave that will last for up to three months.

While the recent winter was nowhere near as chilling as 2018's Beast from the East snowstorm, the news of a heatwave will still be welcomed by many.

The Sun reports that the country will be feeling the heat when warm air from Africa travels across the oceans, causing temperatures in April to shoot as high as 26°C .

"There is an increased chance of a hot and settled summer due to the trend for more high pressure, which brings hot conditions in summer," a spokesperson from Weather Outlook said.

The beaches of the UK will be packed with sun worshippers. Picture: GETTY

"For March-May, above-average temperatures are more likely than below-average," added a Met Office spokesperson.

The Met Office confirmed the imminent roasting, adding: "The probability UK average temperatures will fall into the warmest of our five categories is 50 per cent. The coldest category is 10 per cent."

The temperatures across the country are already starting to improve, with one Met Office meteorologist explaining: “It is warming up – it’s not going to be exceptionally warm but it’ll be better than the past couple of days.

“A band of high pressure will mean it will be dry across most of the country, with patches of cloud in some places but with sunny spells.

“The best sunshine will be in the south and east, continuing through to Friday.... By Thursday, we should be looking at temperatures of around 17C."

However, it's bad news for some folk in Scotland where light drizzles can be expected, but it not's looking like the showers will last for long.

Last year's British heatwave was one of the hottest since records began in 1910.