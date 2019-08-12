UK weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings as downpours threaten further commuter chaos

Commuters could be facing chaos. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office has issued urgent thunderstorm warnings across England and Wales today.

It might only be mid-August, but it looks as though winter is coming for us as thunderstorms are set to hit this week.

After a washout weekend, lightning and hail is set to hit the UK this afternoon which could cause transport issues for those on their way home from work.

The Met Office have put out two flood warnings for Keswick Campsite in the Lake District and the River Eden at Carlisle.

A spokesperson said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are already affecting some coastal areas, and are expected to develop elsewhere across south-east England later this morning and through the afternoon.

"While some places are likely to remain dry, slow-moving thunderstorms could give around 25mm of rain in one hour and perhaps 40-60mm of rain in two to three hours in a few places.

"Lightning and hail are also possible."

Forecasters have also said it will feel colder today, with temperatures set to hit 17C in London and 15C in York.

Experts have explained August's wet weather is caused by the jet stream from the Atlantic Ocean getting "stuck" over the UK, with some areas seeing as much rain in the past 48 hours as they get in the whole month.

Unfortunately, it could be set to continue over the next week as showers are forecast for Wednesday, Friday and over the weekend — which could make it the wettest August on record.

The wet weather warning comes after a stormy weekend ruined many holidaymakers travel plans.

Train lines were blocked between Cumbria and Scotland and between Blackburn and Clitheroe after flooding, while passengers heading to Dover by ferry were delayed by up to five hours because of the bad weather.

Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell said: “It’s been pretty wet and it looks like it’s going to stay that way until the last week of August. Only then are we expecting to see a break in the clouds.”