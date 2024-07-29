UK set to sizzle as four day heatwave arrives with temperatures soaring to 32C

29 July 2024, 12:36

Temperatures will be over 30C this week
Temperatures will be over 30C this week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

After a European heatwave dominated the continent, summer has officially begun in the UK as we see highs of 32C this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Yellow heat health warning has been issued for the UK as temperatures of 32C are set to reach our shores in the coming days.

As we get ready to experience yet another heatwave, all areas of England, except the North East and North West have been included in the warning, which is in place from 9am on Monday the 29th of July until 11pm on Wednesday the 31st of July. London is set to see the hottest weather, with temperatures topping 30C on Tuesday the 30th of July.

However the weather will take a turn on Thursday the 1st of August with the Met Office issuing a Yellow Weather warning for thunderstorms from 12pm until 23:59pm on the same day.

This comes after holidaymakers were warned of scorching weather across Europe, with countries such as Greece, Portugal and Spain seeing temperatures potentially reaching 46C.

It's set to be a warm Tuesday this week
It's set to be a warm Tuesday this week . Picture: Met Office

The Met Office forecast for Monday the 29th of July states: "Dry in most areas with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Cloudier across some northern and northwestern areas with patchy light rain affecting the far northwest, where it will also be breezy. Very warm to hot in the sunshine."

Their prediction for Tuesday the 30th of July reads: "Generally dry with any low cloud or early fog patches clearing to leave plenty of sunshine, with light winds. Becoming warm or very warm, and hot in the southeast."

It's set to heat up this week
It's set to heat up this week. Picture: Getty

The rest of August looks like it will see a mixture of sunshine and showers, with the Met Office revealing: "Into early August the weather will typically be dominated by a northwest-southeast split.

"Northwestern areas will probably experience rather breezy conditions with cloud and some outbreaks of rain or drizzle as weakening Atlantic frontal systems push eastwards across the UK. Toward the south and east it will tend to be drier and brighter much of the time, although there is also the small possibility of some thundery showers spreading in from the nearby continent.

"There are signs that a more widely settled period becomes more probable towards mid-August. Temperatures during this period will probably be close to or slightly above average overall, with the likelihood of some very warm conditions developing in the south and perhaps parts of the east at times."

London will see the majority of the heat
London will see the majority of the heat. Picture: Getty

The rest of the month is expected to bring much of the same, with the Met Office stating: "No single weather type is expected to dominate through this fortnight. Spells of dry, settled weather slightly more likely, although these will alternate with wetter, cloudier conditions at times.

"The wettest conditions will probably be in the northwest, with the southeast tending to be driest. Through the period as a whole, warmer than average conditions are more probable away from the northwest, perhaps with some hotter spells to the southeast."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Inside Max Whitlock's family life with wife and daughter

Max Whitlock wife and daughter: Inside Olympian's family life

Showbiz

Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children

UK & World

Rachel Reeves announces first Labour government budget to take place in October

UK & World

What happened in Southport? Major incident after reports of stabbings - what we know

UK & World

HMP Wandsworth prison officer who was filmed having sex with inmate pleads guilty to misconduct

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share dog Maggie

Ruth Langsford hits back at Eamonn Holmes amid dog custody battle

Showbiz

Noah Williams is competing for Team GB

Noah Williams age, height, girlfriend, parents and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Meet Tom Daley's family from mum and dad to siblings and husband

Tom Daley family revealed from mum and dad to siblings, husband and children

Showbiz

Everything you need to know about British Olympian Tom Daley

Tom Daley fact file - age, net worth, height, medals, husband and children revealed

Showbiz

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

When and what time is Tom Daley diving today at the Olympics?

Olympics 2024

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Showbiz

Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and net worth revealed

Showbiz

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Showbiz

Gabby Logan is an important personality in the world of sport

Olympic presenter Gabby Logan facts from age, net worth, height and full career details

TV & Movies

Tourists travelling to Europe and beyond have been warned of rising temperatures amid a record-breaking heatwave

Brit holidaymakers issued red alert for 'death zone' temperatures soaring to 46C

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom will be getting married in the future

Why Katy Perry is waiting until she’s 40 to get married to Orlando Bloom

Showbiz

Full list of Carpetright store closures have been announced

Full list of Carpetright store closures revealed

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Showbiz

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Meet Celine Dion's husband René Angélil - A look back a their marriage

Showbiz

Love Is Blind UK hosts Emma Willis and Matt Willis

When is Love Is Blind UK coming out? Release date revealed

TV & Movies