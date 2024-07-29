UK set to sizzle as four day heatwave arrives with temperatures soaring to 32C

Temperatures will be over 30C this week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

After a European heatwave dominated the continent, summer has officially begun in the UK as we see highs of 32C this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A Yellow heat health warning has been issued for the UK as temperatures of 32C are set to reach our shores in the coming days.

As we get ready to experience yet another heatwave, all areas of England, except the North East and North West have been included in the warning, which is in place from 9am on Monday the 29th of July until 11pm on Wednesday the 31st of July. London is set to see the hottest weather, with temperatures topping 30C on Tuesday the 30th of July.

However the weather will take a turn on Thursday the 1st of August with the Met Office issuing a Yellow Weather warning for thunderstorms from 12pm until 23:59pm on the same day.

This comes after holidaymakers were warned of scorching weather across Europe, with countries such as Greece, Portugal and Spain seeing temperatures potentially reaching 46C.

It's set to be a warm Tuesday this week . Picture: Met Office

The Met Office forecast for Monday the 29th of July states: "Dry in most areas with light winds and plenty of sunshine. Cloudier across some northern and northwestern areas with patchy light rain affecting the far northwest, where it will also be breezy. Very warm to hot in the sunshine."

Their prediction for Tuesday the 30th of July reads: "Generally dry with any low cloud or early fog patches clearing to leave plenty of sunshine, with light winds. Becoming warm or very warm, and hot in the southeast."

It's set to heat up this week. Picture: Getty

The rest of August looks like it will see a mixture of sunshine and showers, with the Met Office revealing: "Into early August the weather will typically be dominated by a northwest-southeast split.

"Northwestern areas will probably experience rather breezy conditions with cloud and some outbreaks of rain or drizzle as weakening Atlantic frontal systems push eastwards across the UK. Toward the south and east it will tend to be drier and brighter much of the time, although there is also the small possibility of some thundery showers spreading in from the nearby continent.

"There are signs that a more widely settled period becomes more probable towards mid-August. Temperatures during this period will probably be close to or slightly above average overall, with the likelihood of some very warm conditions developing in the south and perhaps parts of the east at times."

London will see the majority of the heat. Picture: Getty

The rest of the month is expected to bring much of the same, with the Met Office stating: "No single weather type is expected to dominate through this fortnight. Spells of dry, settled weather slightly more likely, although these will alternate with wetter, cloudier conditions at times.

"The wettest conditions will probably be in the northwest, with the southeast tending to be driest. Through the period as a whole, warmer than average conditions are more probable away from the northwest, perhaps with some hotter spells to the southeast."