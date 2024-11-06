UK snow forecast for November as Met Office reveals verdict on 'white blanket'

Snow is forecast to hit London and surrounding areas later in November. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Is there going to be a 'snow bomb' this November? Here's what the latest weather forecast shows.

November's weather has so far brought warmer than average temperatures and drier than expected conditions, however, a 'snow bomb' has been forecast to hit later this month.

According to the weather experts at WXCharts, temperatures are set to plummet at the end of November, bringing with it a huge amount of snow and freezing -2C temperatures.

Expected to arrive on November 18, the forecast shows areas including London and surrounding areas will be targeted by the cold weather snap and will spread as far as Wales and Southampton.

Some areas, those likely to be worst hit, have been estimated to get up 10cm of snow during that time.

An arctic blast of snow and freezing temperatures are forecast. Picture: Getty

What has the Met Office said about snow in November?

Typically, the Met Office remains confident in weather forecasts much shorter in range and insist the five-day outlook remains the strongest.

However, when they do look further afield, their November weather forecast and snow predictions are very different with no 'arctic conditions' likely.

Around November 18th, when the snow bomb is predicted to hit the UK, the Met Office has said: "Next week will see a good deal of dry, settled weather as high pressure builds across the UK. However, after a reasonably bright start, increasingly cloudy conditions are likely to develop, with patchy drizzle possible at times and also some fog patches, these slow to clear.

The Met Office so far hasn't forecast any snow for November or early December. Picture: Getty

"Temperatures will be near or a little above average overall, although some cold nights are possible."

As the weather experts look towards the end of the month and into December, there is still no mention of snow with temperatures remaining above average for this time of year.

"As we head into December, a more unsettled and mobile picture will probably develop across all parts," they said.

"Temperatures will probably be close to or above average overall, although some colder interludes are possible, especially in the north."