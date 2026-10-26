New UK storm names for 2026/27 confirmed

UK storms are given names to help deliver safety information more effectively. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What are the names we're giving to storms in 2026 and 2027? And why do we name them? Here's everything you need to know.

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The UK has battled two autumn/winter storms in just as many days this weekend as the British summer time officially comes to an end and we're hit with wilder weather.

Storm Austen and Boelo battered parts of Britain in recent days, causing huge disruption in areas such as Scotland, Cornwall and Devon.

With September marking the official start of autumn, the Met Office has now used the first two names from the UK list with a whole collection ready to be used for the next storms.

Storm Austen battered parts of the UK in mid October. Picture: Getty

What are the 2026/27 storm names for the UK?

As confirmed by the Met Office, the storm names for the end of this year going into the next are:

Austen - 20th October 2026

Boelo - 22nd October 2026

Chloe

Dano

Evelyn

Finn

Gwendolyn

Heather

Ivy

Jade

Killian

Laoise

Miriam

Nicola

Olaf

Phelim

Ruban

Shaun

Theo

Vesna

Wende

Letters Q, U, X,Y and Z aren't used following the National Hurricane Centre's naming rules.

How are storm names chosen?

Storm names are selected by the weather organisations Met Office, Met Éireann and KNMI and are picked based on their ability to reflect communities across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Back in 2025, those agencies invited the public to nominate names for storms and they've used those votes to inspire this year and next's storm names.

For example, Chloe was selected by the Met Office because it was nominated 130 times with one of those being a mum of a five-year-old by that name who was "fascinated by the weather". She also joked she could "create a storm by herself" when she is tired.

The UK has so far seen two storms strike causing plenty of disruption. Picture: Getty

Why are storms named?

The system of naming storms began 11 years ago and are given to weather patterns which are likely to cause disruption or damage.

Heavy rainfall, snow and winds that can have a huge impact are the conditions typically taken into consideration when thinking about whether to name a storm.

Identifying storms by names makes it easier for organisations to share information and warnings.

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