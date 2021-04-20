Experts predict hottest UK summer in a decade with scorching highs of 32 degrees

Temperatures in the UK are set to spike in the coming weeks
Temperatures in the UK are set to spike in the coming weeks. Picture: Getty
Brits could be set for a glorious summer with temperatures rising in a matter of weeks.

The UK could have its hottest summer in a decade this year, experts predict.

Following a year of lockdowns and dreary weather, the sunshine will come as a welcome treat to many hoping for a great British summer.

In just a matter of weeks, temperature are set to rise, reaching up to 32 degrees.

With lockdown restrictions easing, we could be set for a great British summer
With lockdown restrictions easing, we could be set for a great British summer. Picture: Getty

Meteorologist for British Weather Services, Jim Dale, explained to The Sun: "There will definitely be some spikes of heat as we go into summer when I expect to see temperatures in the high 20Cs or even the low 30Cs.

“This is largely because of a balancing effect which, after the colder period of weather over the past couple of months, dominated by a northerly airflow, should revert and come from a more southerly direction."

The mercury is set to rise to 32 degrees
The mercury is set to rise to 32 degrees. Picture: Getty

He continued: “This will bring more in the way of hotter weather as we go through the end of spring and into summer.

“This summer could be up there with the warmer ones from the past ten years, it is more likely to turn out one of the warmer ones that to be cooler.”

Lockdown restrictions are being eased across the UK
Lockdown restrictions are being eased across the UK. Picture: Getty

This news comes as areas across the UK continue to ease out of lockdown measures.

In England, pubs and restaurants have reopened and outdoor dining is back on the cards.

We've already been treated to a mini heatwave, with temperatures reaching 18 degrees already this week.

May is expected to bring plenty of sunshine across the UK as well, with the first half of the month predicted to be warm with sunny spells.

The Met Office predict "fine and dry weather" with "fair-weather cloud and "plenty of sunny spells".

