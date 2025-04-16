UK Weather: Exact date Britain will be hotter than Hawaii as temperatures set to soar

16 April 2025, 12:52

Warmer weather is coming to the UK
Warmer weather is coming to the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Hope Wilson

With many of us hoping for a heatwave, temperatures are predicted to rise this April.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK is set to see some glorious weather later this month, with temperatures in some areas expected to be hotter than Hawaii.

Following a chilly start to spring with small hints of sunshine, Brits could see a heat burst in the coming weeks as highs of 26C are expected across Norfolk and Cambridgeshire on Sunday April 27th, according to Metdesk.

This is due to hot air from the Atlantic moving eastward, with the East of England seeing most of the scorching weather.

While Britain laps up the sun, the same can't be said for Hawaii which will struggle to reach 20C on the same day, the Mirror report.

Hot weather is set to visit the UK in late April
Hot weather is set to visit the UK in late April. Picture: Alamy

The Met Office have also confirmed sunny weather is on its way to the UK, with their forecast for Sunday April 20 – Tuesday April 29 stating: "Mainly unsettled conditions are likely across the UK at the start of this period.

"Showers or longer spells of rain are probable across many regions, these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, perhaps accompanied by strong winds.

"Some drier and brighter interludes are also likely at times, but probably with large amounts of cloud. Temperatures will generally be near average.

"Next week, a similar pattern is likely at first, with unsettled conditions at times and a risk of some heavy rain or showers.

"Later next week and into the following week, settled weather is expected to become more prevalent, with more in the way of dry, sunny weather developing. Temperatures will probably be around or slightly above average."

UK temperatures are set to increase in April
UK temperatures are set to increase in April. Picture: Alamy

However it looks like the bulk of warmer weather will come in May, with the Met Office predicting: "Late April into early May will probably see a good deal of settled weather with high pressure patterns most likely to dominate.

"Whilst some spells of more unsettled weather are possible at times, these perhaps more likely towards mid-May, much of the period is expected be largely fine and dry.

"Temperatures are expected to be near or slightly above average."

Temperatures are due to rise in May
Temperatures are due to rise in May. Picture: Alamy

The hottest day of 2025 was recorded on Friday April 4th, with temperatures of 23.7C seen in Otterbourne, Hampshire.

There was another burst of sunshine on Friday April 11th, with highs of 23.2C recorded at Kew Gardens and St. James's Park in London.

