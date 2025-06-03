UK temperatures will soar to 31°C very soon

3 June 2025, 14:22

Temperatures could reach as high as 31C in the UK
Temperatures could reach as high as 31C in the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brits are expected to bask in sunshine and hot weather next week as a Spanish plume reaches the UK.

A surge of scorching air from Spain is set to send UK temperatures soaring, with forecasters predicting highs of up to 31°C in the coming days – potentially marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Weather models show that a 400-mile-wide plume of hot air will travel north from the Iberian Peninsula after this weekend, delivering a blast of early summer heat across much of the UK.

The rise in temperatures follows what has been a cooler start to June, with this week's highs ranging between 16°C and 20°C and unsettled conditions bringing rain and strong winds, but the forecast is set to shift dramatically.

Temperatures are expected to climb to around 27°C by Wednesday next week, with some projections suggesting the mercury could hit 31°C shortly after – surpassing the current high of 29.3°C, recorded on May 1.

Temperatures are expected to climb to around 27°C by Wednesday next week
Temperatures are expected to climb to around 27°C by Wednesday next week. Picture: Getty

Meteorologists say this could be just the beginning of an extended warm spell. The Met Office has indicated that Summer 2025 is now twice as likely to be hotter than average, following a Spring that is expected to be confirmed as one of the warmest, sunniest, and driest ever recorded.

"It will feel cooler this week, with widespread heavy rain on Tuesday and spells of showers from Wednesday onwards," said a Met Office spokesperson: "But high pressure will probably become more dominant over the weekend and towards mid-June. There's the chance of a few hot days."

The Met Office has indicated that Summer 2025 is now twice as likely to be hotter than average
The Met Office has indicated that Summer 2025 is now twice as likely to be hotter than average. Picture: Getty

Looking further ahead, the Met Office predicts that the period from June 14 – 28 will bring a mix of Atlantic weather systems and sunny intervals, with the possibility of heat spikes.

Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said computer models show "Spain's exceptional heat making a beeline for the UK" as summer finally begins to take hold.

"Temperatures are forecast to rise in the second week of June," he explained: "The likelihood is growing of temperatures around 30°C or just above in mid-June, as hot air from the continent pushes towards Britain."

The BBC Weather team also noted that change is on the horizon: "After changeable conditions, there's a possible warmer spell next week. And further into June should be mostly settled and warm, with largely summery and dry conditions."

