UK weather forecast: Artic blast sends temperatures plummeting to -9C tonight

18 November 2019, 13:12

Temperature are set to plummet tonight across the UK
Temperature are set to plummet tonight across the UK. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Dig out all your blankets and hot water bottles.

The UK is set to get even colder tonight and going in to tomorrow.

An artic blast is going to send temperatures plummeting to -9C and lower in some parts of the UK.

On Sunday night, Scotland fell to -8.1C, but temptress are set to get even colder tonight.

The Met Office has warned of possible transport problems
The Met Office has warned of possible transport problems. Picture: Met Office

In Scotland, temperatures are set to hit -9C or even lower, while parts of England and Wales could drop to as cold as -7C.

Alex Burcill, Met Office spokesman, said: “Temperatures dropped to -8.1C in Scotland last night which just goes to show how cold it is.

“Today will be a colder still because of this icy blast coming from the Arctic and we will likely see more snow on higher grounds throughout the week."

The UK is set to get even colder tonight and going in to tomorrow
The UK is set to get even colder tonight and going in to tomorrow. Picture: Getty

He continued to add that tonight is going to be colder than Sunday night in England, which is set to bring travelling issues to some.

The weather is at risk of being frosty and foggy, as well as causing frozen fog to crystallise on car windscreens.

Alex Burcill explained: “During tomorrow morning's rush hour there could be visibility issues with the frozen fog, especially in southern parts of England."

The cold weather is set to move along as the week goes on, with some parts of the South of the UK even hitting double figures of 10C and 12C.

