UK weather: Exact day this week temperatures sore by 20C

18 March 2025, 10:29

Exact day this week UK temperatures sore by 20C
Exact day this week UK temperatures sore by 20C. Picture: Getty / Met Office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Brits are set to enjoy warm and sunny weather this week as the mercury rises by as much as 20C, before temperatures drop again.

The UK is expected to enjoy some much-needed Spring weather this week as temperatures are set to rise to as high as 20C in some areas, with plenty of sunshine to raise spirits.

Brits are set to enjoy a "super day" of weather on Thursday, March 20, as winds draw up from the South, bringing with it warm air and temperatures of 16C across the Midlands, East of England and Southeast of England.

Meanwhile, London is expected to see the mercury rise to 20C on Thursday, with the Met Office forecasting this week's highest temperatures to be found in the city around 3.00pm.

This is a vast difference to temperatures we have been feeling recently, with the mercury dropping as low as -6.6C on Monday in the Scottish Highlands and below freezing for Northumberland, Cumbria and Cornwall.

Make sure you enjoy the sunny weather this Thursday, while it lasts!
Make sure you enjoy the sunny weather this Thursday, while it lasts! Picture: Getty

On the same day, Monday March 17, the temperatures only reached 2C in Staffordshire - but this Thursday the area could bask in temperatures of 18C.

Jo Farrow, meteorologist at Netweather, said: "North Sea cloud could reach Shetland but many parts will have a clear night making it nippy for the northern half of the UK. Eastern England into Yorkshire might see fog forming but another super day will follow and it will feel warmer.

"The sea surface temperatures at this time of year are still low, so anywhere with a slight breeze off the sea will feel colder. It will be another dry sunny day with temperatures of 19 or 20C possible."

Much of the UK will see soaring temperatures on Thursday
Much of the UK will see soaring temperatures on Thursday. Picture: Getty

The Met Office have issued to following forecast for Wednesday, 19 March: "A fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine, although some cloud across the south will make the sunshine occasionally hazy. Feeling much warmer than Tuesday, especially in East Anglia."

Speaking of the following day, they add: "Another fine and warm day on Thursday. Turning unsettled from the south on Friday, with outbreaks of rain for many by Saturday. Warm initially, but temperatures returning to near average."

This is the Met Office's forecast for Thursday, March 20
This is the Met Office's forecast for Thursday, March 20. Picture: Met Office

Sadly, this sunny and warm Spring weather is not here to stay as temperatures drop again and the UK becomes subject to more unsettled weather.

"The first weekend of this period is likely to be more unsettled than it has been of late," the Met Office explain: "Wetter weather will probably continue to spread to all areas from the west or southwest, at least for a time, with some heavy rain possible, and this could be accompanied by strong winds at times."

Next week we are expected to see more of the same, however, temperatures are still set to be above average.

