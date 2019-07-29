UK weather forecast: THREE Saharan heatwaves to bring scorching temperatures back to the UK

Thought the heatwave was over? Think again... Picture: Getty

UK weather: Britain looks set to sizzle in ANOTHER heatwave this August following the hottest

The UK experience its hottest EVER July day when temperatures soared to a whopping 38C last week, and things could be about to get scorching yet again as three Saharan heatwaves are apparently on their way.

While temperatures aren't expected to reach quite the height of last Thursday, sone forecasters have predicted it could reach 35C in some parts of the country.

And the heatwaves could start as soon as this Wednesday (31 July), as heat is expected to sweep the country, starting from the south.

Britain looks set for another scorcher in August. Picture: Getty

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said: “Summer's gone AWOL, with a miserable few days for families on holidays.

“But the heat will be back later in the week and again in mid-month, when 35C is possible.”

And Leon Brown, head of meteorological operations at The Weather Company’s Weather Channel arm, added to The Sun: “After the past week's extreme heat, three more are forecast in Britain this summer as air from Africa arrives.

“Each spell would reach at least 28C, 5C hotter than average.

“Next weekend has up to 29C possible locally, then mid-August is forecast a plume with above 30C and up to five days' heat, and a longer hot spell from the second week of September has a good chance of 30C.“But there will be a wetter period in the August 5-12 week for most.”