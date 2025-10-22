Weather map shows where Storm Benjamin will hit UK with heavy rain and 75mph winds

Storm Benjamin's extreme gales are expected to cause travel disruption, power cuts and flooding later this week.

Brits have been warned to expect strong gales from tonight. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

The Met Office has issued weather warnings up and down the country as Storm Benjamin approaches – here's where and when it will batter Britain.

Storm Benjamin is set to batter the UK this week with heavy rain and strong winds of up to 75mph, the Met Office has predicted.

Forecasters have issued a series of weather warnings across the country as Brits brace for torrential downpours and extreme gales from as early as Wednesday night.

Wet and windy conditions have sparked three yellow alerts on Thursday 23rd October as two inches (50mm) of rain heads towards southern England, the east Midlands, Yorkshire and parts of Wales.

Meteorologists are expecting the storm to cause major disruptions, including power cuts, damage to buildings, public transport problems and flooding on roads and in homes.

Another warning has been placed from tomorrow at 9am until midnight that same day across the east of England all the way up to the north-east near Scarborough.

The Met Office has predicted the yellow weather area will see gusts of over 55mph in-land and 65mph near the coastline.

South West England, including Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, along with parts of Wales from Swansea to Pembrokeshire, are could also face winds of 45mph in-land and 60mph by the sea.

Met Office weather maps reveal where the rain will fall. Picture: Met Office

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks said: "Low pressure moving across the south of the UK tomorrow will bring both a spell of heavy rain and areas of strong winds.

"The rain is expected to arrive from the southwest this evening, before spreading northeast to many parts of England and Wales during Thursday, leading to difficult driving conditions and the risk of flooding in a few places. At the same time, winds are expected to pick up along southern coastal areas.

"However, it is not until Thursday morning that significantly strong north-westerly winds will first begin to affect parts of the west with gusts of 45 to 55 mph, locally 55mph around coasts expected.

Three yellow weather warnings have been put in place for Thursday. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "At the same time, northerly winds are expected to develop more widely across eastern areas, with gusts of 50-60 mph fairly widely and up to 70 mph near some coasts.

"Should Storm Benjamin be at the stronger end of expectations, there is a small chance of wind gusts very locally exceeding 70 mph for a time.

"It is worth noting that there is a greater than usual uncertainty surrounding the track and intensity of this low-pressure system, so the public should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves, with adjustments to the forecasts likely at short notice."

Heavy downpours could cause flooding in certain areas. Picture: Alamy

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis added: "Thursday is set to be a challenging day for drivers, with the evening commute likely to be a very wet and windy affair for many.

"We urge drivers to slow down according to the conditions, leaving a much bigger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front, and be wary of the buffeting effect of the wind when they pass high-sided vehicles.

"On more rural routes, flooding is a very real possibility so drivers must never be tempted to risk it by driving through standing water unless they're confident it's shallow enough to get through safely - it's always better to turn around and find another route.

"Those taking to the roads on Friday should also be extra vigilant, as branches and other debris may have been blown onto roads - another reason why driving more slowly in these sorts of weather conditions is so important."