UK weather: Maps show 700-mile wide snow blizzard as freezing temperatures forecast

11 November 2024, 14:53 | Updated: 11 November 2024, 16:41

A 700-mile mile wide snow blizzard could hit the UK
A 700-mile mile wide snow blizzard could hit the UK. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

With rumours of an artic blast heading to the UK, when will the cold weather arrive and is there a snow storm on the way? Here is the latest forecast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New weather charts from WXCharts hint that a 700-mile wall of snow is on the way from Scandinavia could hit large parts of the UK.

Whilst November has brought gloomy weather so far, frosty temperatures are set to arrive in the country on the 18th of November, with lows of -5C anticipated in certain areas.

The map reveals deep blues and purples across Scotland and Northern England, hinting that subzero temperatures may be on the way.

Similarly, another model from TheWeatherOutlook projects substantial snow depths by the 24th of November, with some areas possibly seeing up to 25cm of snow.

A new weather map has revealed snow may be on its way
A new weather map has revealed snow may be on its way. Picture: Alamy

UK weather snow forecast

While WX Charts have suggested that a 700-mile wall of snow could possibly be heading to the UK, the Met Office have taken a more reserved approach to their November forecast.

Their predictions for the 15th of November to the 24th of November states: "Still mostly dry on Friday, if rather cloudy across many regions.

"Turning more unsettled into next weekend with low pressure probably becoming established close to the UK bringing rain or showers to most regions."

Snow may be on its way to the UK
Snow may be on its way to the UK. Picture: Getty

They add: "The heaviest and most frequent spells of rain are most likely in the north and west. Drier and brighter spells of weather remain possible, particularly in southern regions. Some wintry precipitation is possible in places, with snow most likely to fall over high ground in the north.

"The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall is very low. Often windy, with a chance of gales at times, especially in the north and east. Temperatures probably near or below average with overnight patchy frost and ice."

The coldest weather will head to the UK
The coldest weather will head to the UK. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast for the 26th of November to the 10th of December states: "Signals vary in prevailing weather patterns through this period but likely more unsettled than during early November.

"There is a greater chance of more mobile weather patterns which would see Atlantic systems periodically move across the country.

"These bringing some wetter and windier interludes followed by drier periods. Some colder interludes, especially earlier in the period, are possible but overall temperatures more likely to be around or above average."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun

Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, M&S, Sainsbury's, ASDA, Aldi, Lidl, Boots and more

Showbiz

Alan Hasall, Tulisa, GK Barry and Danny Jones have landed in Australia ahead of I'm A Celebrity!

I'm A Celebrity 2024 stars Tulisa, Danny Jones and Alan Halsall arrive in Australia

I'm A Celebrity

The MAFS UK couples have found love since the show

Where are the cast of MAFS UK 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Kristina was said to be 'heartbroken' after Kieran moved on

MAFS UK's Kristina left 'heartbroken' after Kieran moves on with new girlfriend

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Gary Barlow is a proud husband and father

Gary Barlow wife and kids: A look inside the Take That star's family life

Showbiz

Robbie Williams live

Robbie Williams announces four massive UK shows for 2025: Dates, tickets and venues

Showbiz

Lucinda Light has revealed all about her dating life

Lucinda Light talks MAFS Australia, new book and dating life!

Married at First Sight

Celebrities who died in 2024

Celebrity deaths in 2024: Remembering the stars we lost this year

Showbiz

Prince William has opened up about the struggles the Royal Family have been through this year

Prince William makes heartbreaking admission about Princess Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Royals

Holly has defended her behaviour against Hannah

MAFS UK's Holly hits back at 'bully' claims after explosive argument with Hannah

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Ryan were rumoured to have been dating

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals where she stands with Ryan following relationship rumours

Married at First Sight

Royal fans have wondered whether Kate Middleton will attend the Remembrance Day service

Will Kate Middleton be at the Remembrance Day service?

Royals

The John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 has been teased

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024: Everything we know from release date to song

Showbiz

Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka Garvey are back for another series of Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters season 2: Release date, episodes, plot, cast and trailer

TV & Movies

JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS

JB Gill facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children and farm revealed

Showbiz

Lauren Oakley smiling on the red carpet and on the beach

Lauren Oakley facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional's age, husband and career revealed

Showbiz

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together?

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Married at First Sight

Two MAFS UK couples are set to split during final vows

MAFS UK shock ending revealed as two couples split at final vows

Married at First Sight

Gary Barlow wearing white on stage with Take That

Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, height, family and singing career revealed

Showbiz

Here's what we know about Liam Payne's funeral so far

Liam Payne funeral: Date and location 'to be announced very soon'

Showbiz