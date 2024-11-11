UK weather: Maps show 700-mile wide snow blizzard as freezing temperatures forecast

A 700-mile mile wide snow blizzard could hit the UK. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

With rumours of an artic blast heading to the UK, when will the cold weather arrive and is there a snow storm on the way? Here is the latest forecast.

New weather charts from WXCharts hint that a 700-mile wall of snow is on the way from Scandinavia could hit large parts of the UK.

Whilst November has brought gloomy weather so far, frosty temperatures are set to arrive in the country on the 18th of November, with lows of -5C anticipated in certain areas.

The map reveals deep blues and purples across Scotland and Northern England, hinting that subzero temperatures may be on the way.

Similarly, another model from TheWeatherOutlook projects substantial snow depths by the 24th of November, with some areas possibly seeing up to 25cm of snow.

A new weather map has revealed snow may be on its way. Picture: Alamy

UK weather snow forecast

While WX Charts have suggested that a 700-mile wall of snow could possibly be heading to the UK, the Met Office have taken a more reserved approach to their November forecast.

Their predictions for the 15th of November to the 24th of November states: "Still mostly dry on Friday, if rather cloudy across many regions.

"Turning more unsettled into next weekend with low pressure probably becoming established close to the UK bringing rain or showers to most regions."

Snow may be on its way to the UK. Picture: Getty

They add: "The heaviest and most frequent spells of rain are most likely in the north and west. Drier and brighter spells of weather remain possible, particularly in southern regions. Some wintry precipitation is possible in places, with snow most likely to fall over high ground in the north.

"The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall is very low. Often windy, with a chance of gales at times, especially in the north and east. Temperatures probably near or below average with overnight patchy frost and ice."

The coldest weather will head to the UK. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast for the 26th of November to the 10th of December states: "Signals vary in prevailing weather patterns through this period but likely more unsettled than during early November.

"There is a greater chance of more mobile weather patterns which would see Atlantic systems periodically move across the country.

"These bringing some wetter and windier interludes followed by drier periods. Some colder interludes, especially earlier in the period, are possible but overall temperatures more likely to be around or above average."