UK weather: Storm Jorge to batter flood-hit areas as Met Office warn of 70mph winds and heavy rain

28 February 2020, 11:14 | Updated: 28 February 2020, 12:40

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

British weather has been incredibly temperamental this year and the Met Office warn it's not getting any better soon.

The UK will be hit once more by heavy rain and winds, causing flooding in parts of the country, warn the Met Office.

Forecasters have stated that areas that were affected by the previous storms, Dennis and Ciara, need to put measures in place for more potential flooding as around 80mm of rain is expected.

READ MORE: Danger to life floodings are on the way, warn forecasters

The UK's been subject to severe flooding over the past few weeks
The UK's been subject to severe flooding over the past few weeks. Picture: PA

The Met Office has issued warnings of 70mph wind and rainfall across the country as we prepare for Storm Jorge to hit us later today (Friday 28th Feb).

The issued warnings are in place from Friday morning until Saturday morning, covering the majority of Wales and Northern Ireland, and parts of England and Scotland.

Both the north-west and south-west of England have warnings covering them, and the UK's warnings vary from heavy rain to snow in some parts too.

Mid west Scotland is currently covered by a weather warning for Snow.

Parts of the UK will be affected by the drastic weather
Parts of the UK will be affected by the drastic weather. Picture: Met Office

A severe flood warning, indicating danger to life, currently covers the River Severn at the Wharfage, in Ironbridge, after flood barriers were compromised.

People living in the Yorkshire town of Snaith were also told to leave their homes after the River Aire burst its banks following three weeks of heavy rain.

There were also 82 other flood warnings, indicating flooding is expected, and 125 flood alerts in place across England, as well as one flood warning and one alert in Wales.

Businesses have been affected across the country
Businesses have been affected across the country. Picture: PA

Paul Gundersen, the Met Office’s chief forecaster, said: “On Friday, a band of rain associated with Storm Jorge will move across the UK; we have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60-80mm possible over the highest ground.

“Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Saturday morning and it’ll turn widely windy except for northern Scotland, with wind warnings in place for Northern Ireland, Wales, southern Scotland and much of England.

“Where warnings are in place, gusts of 50-60mph are likely quite widely with 65-70mph possible in coastal areas, however, the strongest and most damaging winds are expected across the Republic of Ireland.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City defender ruled out for three or four weeks with hamstring injury

Harry Kane recovering ahead of schedule from hamstring injury, Jose Mourinho says
Prince Harry duets with Jon Bon Jovi as he records charity single for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry duets with Jon Bon Jovi as he records charity single for the Invictus Games

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Daniel's death was a shock to EastEnders fans

EastEnders viewers shocked as Daniel Cook dies in devastating scenes

TV & Movies

Alesha Dixon's daughter Anaya stole the show on today's This Morning

This Morning fans melt as Alesha Dixon's baby interrupts interview

This Morning

Are Cameron and Lauren still together?

Who is Love Is Blind's Cameron Hamilton, what is his job and is he still with Lauren?

TV & Movies

Some of the banned names truly are bizzare

Linda and Harriet among list of 27 banned baby names around the world

Lifestyle

Andi Peters slips on the snow during live Good Morning Britain weather segment

Andi Peters accidentally slips on the snow during live Good Morning Britain segment

TV & Movies

Donna Windsor left Emmerdale

Who is April’s mum Donna Windsor in Emmerdale and how did she die?

TV & Movies