UK weather: Storm Jorge to batter flood-hit areas as Met Office warn of 70mph winds and heavy rain

By Mared Parry

British weather has been incredibly temperamental this year and the Met Office warn it's not getting any better soon.

The UK will be hit once more by heavy rain and winds, causing flooding in parts of the country, warn the Met Office.

Forecasters have stated that areas that were affected by the previous storms, Dennis and Ciara, need to put measures in place for more potential flooding as around 80mm of rain is expected.

The UK's been subject to severe flooding over the past few weeks. Picture: PA

The Met Office has issued warnings of 70mph wind and rainfall across the country as we prepare for Storm Jorge to hit us later today (Friday 28th Feb).

The issued warnings are in place from Friday morning until Saturday morning, covering the majority of Wales and Northern Ireland, and parts of England and Scotland.

Both the north-west and south-west of England have warnings covering them, and the UK's warnings vary from heavy rain to snow in some parts too.

Mid west Scotland is currently covered by a weather warning for Snow.

Parts of the UK will be affected by the drastic weather. Picture: Met Office

A severe flood warning, indicating danger to life, currently covers the River Severn at the Wharfage, in Ironbridge, after flood barriers were compromised.

People living in the Yorkshire town of Snaith were also told to leave their homes after the River Aire burst its banks following three weeks of heavy rain.

There were also 82 other flood warnings, indicating flooding is expected, and 125 flood alerts in place across England, as well as one flood warning and one alert in Wales.

Businesses have been affected across the country. Picture: PA

Paul Gundersen, the Met Office’s chief forecaster, said: “On Friday, a band of rain associated with Storm Jorge will move across the UK; we have issued rain warnings for parts of Wales and northern England, where rain will be heaviest and we could see 60-80mm possible over the highest ground.

“Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Saturday morning and it’ll turn widely windy except for northern Scotland, with wind warnings in place for Northern Ireland, Wales, southern Scotland and much of England.

“Where warnings are in place, gusts of 50-60mph are likely quite widely with 65-70mph possible in coastal areas, however, the strongest and most damaging winds are expected across the Republic of Ireland.”