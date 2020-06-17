Met Office issue 17 hour weather warning as thunderstorms, torrential rain and hail approach UK

The next couple of days are set to be wet and thundery. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Alice Dear

It looks like the sunny weather will be taking a break across the UK, for the next couple of days at least.

After nothing but long sunny days in May, the UK has seen a very unsettled start to June, and it appears it's not going to be improving anytime soon.

Over the next couple of days at least, the UK is set to be hammered by thunderstorms, torrential rain and hail as the Met Office release a yellow weather warning across some parts of Britain.

For the North West, the Met Office have issued a 17 hour thunderstorm warning for Wednesday.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis reveals how you can save hundreds with his ‘5 minute direct debit challenge’

The Met Office have a yellow weather warning in place for Wednesday and Thursday. Picture: Met Office

Met Office Meteorologist Alex Deakin said in a forecast earlier this week: "Where we do see thunderstorms, dropping a lot of rain in a short space of time, making for some pretty grim conditions on the road.

"There's potential for further local flooding, there are warnings in place for Wednesday and Thursday."

Hail and lightening is possible across the UK, which could bring disruptions. Picture: Getty

Today the North East of England will see "misty and murky" conditions in the morning, while in the late afternoon, showers will start developing, with a risk of heavier rain in the south.

The Meteorologist said: "Almost anywhere across England, Wales, parts of Northern Ireland, and South West Scotland are susceptible to heavy, thunderer – and crucially – slow moving showers."

For the North West, the Met Office have issued a 17 hour thunderstorm warning for Wednesday. Picture: Getty

He added that hail and lightening is possible, and this could cause some disruptions.

The weather conditions will stay around into the night today, with Thursday set to bring more rain from the East.

READ MORE: New parents spend over £200 on their kid’s first birthday party, research reveals