Met Office issue 17 hour weather warning as thunderstorms, torrential rain and hail approach UK

17 June 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 09:33

The next couple of days are set to be wet and thundery
The next couple of days are set to be wet and thundery. Picture: Getty/Met Office
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It looks like the sunny weather will be taking a break across the UK, for the next couple of days at least.

After nothing but long sunny days in May, the UK has seen a very unsettled start to June, and it appears it's not going to be improving anytime soon.

Over the next couple of days at least, the UK is set to be hammered by thunderstorms, torrential rain and hail as the Met Office release a yellow weather warning across some parts of Britain.

For the North West, the Met Office have issued a 17 hour thunderstorm warning for Wednesday.

READ MORE: Martin Lewis reveals how you can save hundreds with his ‘5 minute direct debit challenge’

The Met Office have a yellow weather warning in place for Wednesday and Thursday
The Met Office have a yellow weather warning in place for Wednesday and Thursday. Picture: Met Office

Met Office Meteorologist Alex Deakin said in a forecast earlier this week: "Where we do see thunderstorms, dropping a lot of rain in a short space of time, making for some pretty grim conditions on the road.

"There's potential for further local flooding, there are warnings in place for Wednesday and Thursday."

Hail and lightening is possible across the UK, which could bring disruptions
Hail and lightening is possible across the UK, which could bring disruptions. Picture: Getty

Today the North East of England will see "misty and murky" conditions in the morning, while in the late afternoon, showers will start developing, with a risk of heavier rain in the south.

The Meteorologist said: "Almost anywhere across England, Wales, parts of Northern Ireland, and South West Scotland are susceptible to heavy, thunderer – and crucially – slow moving showers."

For the North West, the Met Office have issued a 17 hour thunderstorm warning for Wednesday
For the North West, the Met Office have issued a 17 hour thunderstorm warning for Wednesday. Picture: Getty

He added that hail and lightening is possible, and this could cause some disruptions.

The weather conditions will stay around into the night today, with Thursday set to bring more rain from the East.

READ MORE: New parents spend over £200 on their kid’s first birthday party, research reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: New Zealand PM brings in military chief after 'unacceptable' quarantine lapse

UK & World

North Korea: Troops to be deployed to South Korean border as Pyongyang rips up peace agreement

UK & World

House struck by lightning as thunderstorms and flash flooding hit parts of UK

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

Father's Day gift guide: What to buy your sporty, techy and fashionable dad this year

Lifestyle

Paddy McGuinness crashed his Lamborghini while filming Top Gear

Shaken Paddy McGuinness updates fans after crashing £250k Lamborghini
Willie Thorne has died aged 66

Snooker legend Willie Thorne dies aged 66 after suffering respiratory failure

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's blouse is from Mango

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £20 floral blouse from Mango

Celebrities

Boris Johnson said it is 'safe' for children to return to school

Boris Johnson insists schools 'are safe' as he urges parents to send their children back
Big Brother 7 stars now

Where are the cast of Big Brother 7 now? Pete, Nikki, Grace, Mikey and more

TV & Movies