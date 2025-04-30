UK weather: When will the Spring heatwave end?

When will the Spring heatwave end? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The UK is currently enjoying a Spring 'mini heatwave' with highs reaching 29C - but how long will it last?

Brits have been surprised (and delighted) by high temperates this week as the UK enjoys a 'mini heatwave' ahead of the first Bank Holiday of May, with temperatures predicted to reach as high as 30C in some areas.

The hottest day of this 'heatwave' will take place on Thursday, May 1, where the highest temperatures will be found across England, and more specifically, London.

The mercury will be in the 20s for many areas, but the maximum temperature will soar to 29C in England's capital, but it unlikely to top any records; the hottest temperature recorded in April in the UK was in 1949 on April 16, with 29.4C, while the highest recorded temperature for May was May 22, 1922, at 32.8C.

While most are enjoying the sunshine, clear skies and warm breeze, it sadly won't last too long, with the mercury dropping significantly next week.

The mercury will be in the 20s for many areas. Picture: Getty

When will the Spring heatwave end?

The UK Spring heatwave of 2025 is set to come to and end into the weekend (May 3 - May 4) and into next week, with temperatures dropping by around 10C in some areas.

The Met Office report that the mercury will drop from Friday (May 1) with highs of 25C, with some showers and thunderstorms developing in the South and South West on Thursday evening and overnight.

An area of low pressure moving up the South means that the weather forecast for the weekend remains uncertain, however, showers are likely for areas along the coast in the North and East.

Next week (May 5 - May 10) there will be large amounts of dry weather and sunny spells, however, some showers and longer spells of rain could occur in the North of the UK.

The temperatures for next week will return to normal for the time of year, but could creep above average.

The UK is currently enjoying a Spring 'mini heatwave' with highs reaching 29C. Picture: Alamy

Are we having a heatwave?

No, the UK's Spring 'heatwave' does not quality as an official heatwave in accordance with the Met Office's threshold.

"A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold," they explain.