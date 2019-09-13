UK weather: This weekend's 26C heatwave set to be the last of the summer sun

The UK will bask in one last heatwave this weekend. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

This weekend will bring with it a glorious heatwave, which is said to be the last one of the summer.

Brits will have one last chance to bask in the glorious sunshine this weekend as temperatures are set to soar once more.

For the predicted final time this summer, we can expect highs of 26C, according to Weather Online.

After a clear, sunny weekend, the UK will return to its cloudy bleak state, with temperatures in the low 20s, with a brief return from the sun on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The stunning heat will hit the south, south-east and south-west of England today, in the low 20s, but all is not lost for the rest of the UK as they will also enjoy figures in the high teens.

Tomorrow, temperatures will rise, hitting 23C in a variety of places across the country.

Head down to the park this weekend as temperatures hit a high. Picture: PA

England, Wales and southern Scotland will have a dry sunny morning tomorrow, although its a bit more uncertain in the north of Scotland.

A spokesman for netweather.tv revealed: "High pressure will tend to drift further east through the weekend, allowing a warmer southwesterly flow back in, so warming up.

"High pressure close enough to keep much of the UK dry and fine with sunshine on Saturday, but it will turn cloudy and windy across Scotland, while becoming increasingly wet across the north and west."

Brits will enjoy the sunshine this weekend. Picture: PA

They continued: "Sunday staying dry, sunny and warm across southern England, temperatures reaching the mid 20s but further north a cold front will sink south across northern then central areas, with outbreaks of rain along it, though becoming drier and brighter across Scotland in the afternoon."

The Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin explained there will be warm air in the south of the UK and cooler conditions in Scotland on Sunday.